Bells & Whistles Fraser Announces the Return of Monthly ‘Trivia Night’

The Goods from Bells & Whistles

Vancouver, BC | Attention trivia enthusiasts! Are you ready to put your knowledge to the test? Bells & Whistles on Fraser St. is excited to announce the continuation of our monthly trivia night, taking place on the last Sunday of every month. April 30th is fast approaching, so mark your calendars now!

Hosted by hilarious local comedian, Paul Hickey, this event promises to be a night of laughter, fun and friendly competition. With great music throughout the night, you’re guaranteed to have a blast. Did we mention our team created an original trivia theme song?

Think you’ve got what it takes to take home the grand prize? The game consists of three categories: general, sports, and music. Whether you’re a pop culture fanatic or a sports buff, there’s a little something for everyone. Prizes will be awarded to the top three ranking teams at the end of the night. We also have a prize for the most intentionally incorrect answer on any question, so don’t be afraid to think outside the box!

Join us on Sunday, April 30th, from 7pm to 9pm at Bells & Whistles for an unforgettable night of trivia, laughs and good times. Don’t forget to bring your friends, your brain, and your sense of humour. This event will fully book, don’t sleep on this! To avoid disappointment, make a reservation on OpenTable today.

See you there!