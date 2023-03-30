Rejoice in the Spirit of Easter with Railtown Catering’s Bountiful and Hassle-Free Feast

The Goods from Railtown Catering

Vancouver, BC | Known for high quality menus that are delectable and simple to reheat and serve, Railtown Catering is back with another delicious to-go package celebrating Easter and the city’s spring bounty. From a succulent honey-glazed bone-in ham to fragrant and fluffy hot cross buns, Railtown Catering’s experienced chef team has prepared a gourmet extravaganza complete with traditional Easter favourites fit for any occasion.

Easter To-Go Menu

Pre-sliced honey-glazed bone-in ham with house-made caraway mustard

Organic spring greens with asparagus, haricots vert, grape tomatoes, marinated artichokes, toasted almonds and sherry vinaigrette

Cucumber salad with fresh dill and sour cream dressing

Scalloped potatoes with Gruyère cheese

Buttered sweet peas and baby carrots with mint

Braised red cabbage

Roasted root vegetables with caramelized shallots, mushrooms and white asparagus

Hot cross buns with whipped butter

Classic rhubarb crumble with housemade vanilla ice cream

With two sizes available for pre-order, a small, fully-cooked family-style package feeds 4-6 people and is priced at $279 while a large set feeds 10-12 at $419. For those looking for an even more convenient Easter setup, hot, ready-to-eat meals are also available at an additional $50 in both sizes.

Although a classic entrée for this springtime holiday, the honey-glazed bone-in ham is not the only offer on the table. Railtown Catering is also preparing two premium protein add-ons for a lavish and satisfying multi-course spread: a rosemary-crusted lamb leg and AAA-certified prime rib roast. A proven fan-favourite, the rosemary-crusted lamb leg comes with a tangy mustard lamb jus available in both sizes at $99 and $149 respectively. Or, for an additional $259, include a tender, oven-roasted ¼” prime rib served au jus with horseradish perfect for a group of up to 10.

As part of Railtown Catering’s longlasting tradition, a portion of the proceeds from each Easter To-Go package will also be donated to Mission Possible, a non-profit organization committed to delivering street-level assistance for those who need it in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Orders can be placed from now to Wednesday, April 5th at 10am via www.railtowncatering.ca or by phone at 604-568-8811. Pick up will be available at Railtown Cafe’s flagship location (397 Railway Street) on Sunday, April 9th and Monday, April 10th from 11am to 5pm, or delivery within the Lower Mainland may be arranged at an additional fee. Order before Friday, March 24th and receive a $40 café gift card.

Celebrate this springtime holiday with Railtown Catering’s remarkable yet effortless Easter-To-Go package, an indulgence created by award-winning chefs designed to deliver wholesome and uncompromising festive memories.