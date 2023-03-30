Container Brewing’s New Patio is Officially Opening Today

Craft beer lovers get stoked because another sure sign of Spring is popping up in ‘Yeast Van’ today (Thursday, March 30th): the grand opening of a brand new, bigger and better Container Brewing patio!

Also, in the good news category, the forecast will be conducive for a proper outdoor kick-off celebration. As for the not-so-good stuff, it may be a while before the weather cooperates again (an onslaught of rain is expected beginning Friday). In our books, that’s all the more reason to slink out of work early today, if possible, and get your body down to 1216 Franklin Street (the brewery opens at 2 pm) to post up and take advantage of all of the planned festivities.



Good beer-loving folks will be behind the bar pulling pints (including happy hour $1 off full pours from 5-8 pm), and, as usual, the Burdy food truck will be in a position to sling their way-above-average foods (in addition to their famously delicious eggplant and chicken parm sandwiches, Burdy has also added a decadent grass-fed braised beef, provolone, roasted peppers & onions situation that sounds as if it will pair nicely with a cold beer and sunshine); and tunes (courtesy of Brent Faddies aka DJ BFAD) will be pumping from the fire escape past sunset (7-9 pm). See you there!