Old Bird Chinese Bistro Presents ‘Miss Wong in London’ Pop-Up Dinner Exclusive

The Goods from Old Bird

Vancouver, BC | Check out Old Bird’s first pop-up dinner experience on Sunday, March 5th, 2023. You won’t want to miss this four-course dinner envisioned by Old Bird’s head chef Alastair Freemantle, who will be reinventing British Pub Classics using Hong Kong flair. Definitely have the full experience with cocktail pairings created by Phoebe Wilkinson, the creative brain behind most of Old Bird’s current cocktail menu.

Alastair grew up with his Italian grandma (and her infamous lasagna) in Britain. Cooking with her since the age of four, he naturally fell into the culinary world in his early 20s (and later abandoned the more stable path as a pharmacist). For the ‘Miss Wong in London’ pop-up, Alastair will be playing with his British upbringing and the Chinese flavours of Old Bird to bring forth a one-of-a-kind multi-course dinner.

Tickets will go on sale on February 19th, 2023 through Old Bird’s website; or you can get early access from February 18th, 2023 if you sign up for their newsletter.