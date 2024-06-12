Maenam Unveils Second Chapter of The Riesling Project: A Collaboration with Pamplemousse Jus and Scout Vineyard

The Goods From Maenam

Vancouver, BC, June 12, 2024 | Vancouver’s destination for award-winning, exceptional Thai Cuisine, Maenam (1938 West 4th Avenue), has released a second edition of The Riesling Project, following the successful launch of its inaugural vintage. For year two, chef Angus An and wine director Kurtis Kolt worked closely with the talented winemakers behind Okanagan’s Pamplemousse Jus and Similkameen’s Scout Vineyard to deliver a dynamic partial skin-contact wine to complement An’s Thai cuisine.

“Kurtis and I thoroughly enjoyed creating our first Riesling and wanted to continue supporting our local wineries with a second edition,” explains An. “Pamplemousse Jus and Scout Vineyards are two of B.C.’s most exciting wineries and definitely ones to watch. We had a lot of fun working with them on creating a new riesling that is not only unique in flavour, but will pair well with our flavourful dishes at Maenam.”

The Riesling Project, Volume 2, is available exclusively at Maenam now, by the glass or by the bottle. It blends 50 per cent grapes from Pamplemousse Jus in the Okanagan Valley with 50 per cent grapes from Scout Vineyard in the Similkameen Valley. The result, a blend with texture and complexity, a tiny splash of Sauvignon Blanc for an extra dose of fresh herbs, and just a kiss of sweetness on the finish, to handle any dishes with heat.

“Riesling is consistently tailor-made for Maenam’s West Coast-inspired Thai cuisine, which incorporates hot, sour, sweet, and salty ingredients in colourful, seasonal dishes most often shared by everyone at the table,” says Kolt. “James, Jordan, Tyler of Pamplemousse Jus and Maggie, Murray, Carly and Aaron of Scout Vineyards have been incredible to work with. They have like-minded styles and understood exactly what we were looking for.”

The Riesling Project, Volume 2, features hints of baking spice, savoury citrus notes, and a distinct hit of galangal root, which has a similar flavour profile to ginger.

Maenam is open seven days a week for dinner starting at 5 p.m., and Wednesday to Saturday for lunch from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-ins welcome for à la carte dining in the lounge. For more information, please visit www.maenam.ca