The Best Happy Hour Situations in Vancouver, Our Picks

Hitting up a restaurant before the dinner rush, posting up at the bar for a relaxed hour (or a few) of snacking and drinking at a Happy Hour price – that’s totally our style. Here is a short list of our go-to bars and restaurants to visit when you’re in the mood for some low-key, low-investment indulgence. Bonus: it’s also a great way to support a beloved local independent business while on a budget!

Dim lights, comfortable booths…old-world Italian inspired cicchetti (tapas) bar on The Drive. Bar Corso has an expansive list of grappa, amari, and rare Italian wines, plus a fantastic cocktail list AND an extensive (too long to list here) Happy Hour menu that checks off most of the drinks and small bites boxes. Highlights: crostini for $6 by the piece (or 3 x $15 / 5 x $20) and five different variations of the Spritz ($10-12). Available Sunday to Thursday from 5pm-6pm; Friday and Saturday from 4pm-6pm, plus Late Night Happy Hour Drinks from 10pm to close. DETAILS

Bar Corso 1556 Commercial Dr. MAP

A hugely creative and endlessly interesting fixture on the Downtown Eastside, PiDGiN spins predominately Japanese flavours with local and European accents to elegant – but never precious – results. Right now, PiDGin is offering their Happy Hour menu between 5-6pm (at the bar only) that includes maitake tempura ($7), kushiyaki ($12), bowls of their famous crispy chicharron ($5), and a really REALLY tasty ‘Hando Katsu Sando’ on house-baked milk bread for only $10. Bonus: $10 glasses of the daily sake (25% off bottles), $12 daily cocktails, and beer for $8. DETAILS

PiDGiN 350 Carrall St. MAP

Since opening its doors in Mount Pleasant in 2018, ¿CóMO? Taperia has been a constant and delicious beacon of Spanish-inspired fun in Vancouver. With an excellent team, dedicated ownership, tasty-as-heck food in a room positioned to catch afternoon sunshine, ¿CóMO? is one of the city’s most popular Happy Hour spots. Expect a queue for the standing-room-only bar where Happy Hour means free tapas when you purchase a drink. No room left at the bar? There are also great deals do be had at regular seating, including 25% off the menu, nicely priced wine for $12/glass (Cava for $11), 3oz of house vermouth for $8, and 16oz Estrella for $6. DETAILS

¿CóMO? Tapería 209 East 7th Avenue MAP

A reliable remnant of a bygone era, Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar comes complete with thick carpets, wood-panelled walls and gold-framed baronial portraits. The local institution has been around since the 1950s and is home to some of Vancouver’s most professionally-minded service staff. Park yourself at the bar between the hours of 3-6pm on weekdays or 4-6pm on the weekend, to enjoy discounts on their Snacking & Sharing food menu featuring several of their greatest hits (Hello Cheese Toast!), plus 25% off feature drams of Whiskey, and 40% off Champagne and sparkling wines. There are also $11 feature cocktails, $8 hi balls, $7 bottles of beer, and $10 glasses of wine. DETAILS

Hy's Steakhouse 637 Hornby Street MAP

Miami-themed bar and performance venue, The Flamingo Room, is accessible by a side door tucked next to Havana on Commercial Drive. Follow the pink-painted staircase to a subterranean oasis where a solid selection of inventive rum-centric cocktails do their best to complete the transportive experience. Find your way there Wednesday through Sunday between the hours of 5-7pm to take advantage of $2 off all signature drinks. Other options range from $10 ‘Happy Daiqs’ to $25 Baller Daiqs, plus cheap El Jardin Shots (four for $16), and pitchers of Hibiscus Guava Mojitos to please a thirsty group of two-to-four. Enjoy any of the above alongside a bunch of $5 food items, including Chips & Dip, Compressed Watermelon, the most adorable skewered Cubano sandwiches (and more). DETAILS

The Flamingo Room 1212 Commercial Drive MAP

Celebrated Vietnamese restaurant, Anh and Chi is as perfect a spot for group and family gatherings, as it is for a date or a quick cocktail with a pal during their ‘Ham Choi’ (‘Love to Play’) Happy Hour. Keep in mind that there’s only a narrow window of time to indulge in the Ham Choi menu: Monday to Friday, from 3-4pm and plan accordingly so that you don’t miss out on chicken crackling, meat and veg skewers, fresh rolls, and chicken wings, in the $6-11 range. Add to that $10 ‘Never Too Late’ cocktails and $7 house lagers. DETAILS

Anh and Chi 3388 Main Street, Vancouver, BC MAP

Located on the edge of Chinatown, Fiorino is an unpretentious and welcoming restaurant offering a menu of Italian ‘street food’. From small plates (like beef tenderloin carpaccio and Coccoli e Prosciutto), to hearty dishes (like spaghetti neri alle vongole, roasted half chicken, and Tuscan braised ribs), the menu is classic and fun, AND easy to share with friends and family. But the big draw is their lively aperitivo hour, featuring $12 schiacciata sliders, $12 arancini, and a generous and shareable Fritto Misto ($22, pictured above) alongside house wine pours for $1/oz, draught beer for $6, and $9 Negronis. DETAILS

Tocador set up shop on Main Street back in February 2018, and they’ve been enjoying a steady stream of patrons ever since. That’s due in large part to the tasty line-up of Cuban-inspired cocktails, but also to their chic and colourful space which features playful wallpaper, bright colours, and a tropical design. Notably, the back bar uniquely incorporates several dressing tables (“tocadors”), adding to its charm and appeal. During Happy Hour, ‘Twisted Classic’ cocktails are on for $10, and a plate of Chilaquiles will put you back just $12 – that’s a very good time for under $30, if you ask us! DETAILS

Tocador 2610 Main St. MAP

With a garage-style frontage that opens onto the street during warm weather, plus high ceilings, a central skylight providing plenty of natural light, and neon sign broadcasting the word “MEZCAL” casting a hot pink glow over Commercial Drive, La Mezcaleria’s vibrant 55-seat space is a must-visit for proper Mexican food in Vancouver. Happy Hour runs every day from 3-5pm and though the specially priced menu here is larger than most Happy Hour menu’s, we recommend a classic margarita for $10 and a Quesito Fundido (a personal serving of molten cheese served with corn tortillas) for $14. DETAILS

La Mezcaleria 1622 Commercial Drive MAP

Caffé La Tana has you covered from early lunch (brunch on weekends) straight through to full dinner and a civilized evening amaro, but it can get busy, so we recommend making a reservation. Happy Hour (3-5 pm) is the rare time of day that this pretty little Commercial Drice pasta and wine bar can usually accommodate walk-in guests, so if you didn’t get your act together to get your name on the books, this is your best crack at scoring a seat. In addition to a special Happy Hour menu, bottles of wine are half off (limit one per table); beer is $7; and there are a number of cocktails available for just $11. DETAILS

Caffè La Tana 635 Commercial Dr. MAP

Situated on one of Vancouver’s sweetest pieces of real estate, The Bayside Lounge‘s wrap-around windows offer stunning views of English Bay and its sunsets. The circular sunken bar and vintage decor transport you back to the ’70s and ’80s. Their Happy Hour prices are just as nostalgic, featuring an Off the Rail IPA for $5.50, a Bourbon Sour for $8, a Classic Caesar for $6, and a chilled glass of Chardonnay for $5.50. Add to all of this the fact that their Happy Hour runs from 12-6pm Monday to Friday and 3-6pm on weekends, this Vancouver legend is hard to beat. DETAILS

Bayside Lounge 1755 Davie St. MAP

Did we miss your favourite Happy Hour? Let us know at michelle @ scoutmagazine.ca