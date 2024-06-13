Athiana Acres Seasonal Farm Market Kicks Off This Weekend!

The Goods from Athiana Acres

Vancouver, BC | This weekend Athiana Acres is officially open for the season. The opening will also coincide with the first community market hosted at the farm which will include a number of recognizable businesses such as The Juice Truck, Heritage Baking, The Workshop and Sansorium. The community market will be open June 15 and 16 from 9am-4pm.

The growing season has started, and Athiana Acres is excited to present the freshest produce available. Visitors can expect beets, radishes, herbs and other greens with more goodies added as the season progresses.

Additionally, Athiana Acres will offer walking farm tours on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00am-10:45am. The interactive tour will guide guests through the farm, offering a behind-the-scenes look at produce and flower production while providing education on organic and regenerative farming practices.

Athiana Acres will be open every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday until November. Visit www.athianaacres.com for more info on events and farm offerings.

Farm Market Hours:

Wednesday: 2pm-7pm | Saturday & Sunday: 9am-4pm

Farm Tours:

Saturday & Sunday: 10am-10:45am