Say Mercy Introduces a Line-up of Great ‘Happy Hour’ Deals

Say Mercy has made some big menu changes and introduced a line-up of great ‘happy hour’ deals! Chef Sean Reeve has taken the menu back to its roots, full of big proteins, delicious sides, inventive pastas, and generous small plates.



Tuesday

Join us Every Tuesday for 1/2 price bottles of wine.

The list curated by our wine director Claudia Fandino is available for purchase to get the week started right!

Wednesday

On Wednesdays, we go to church and let Jesus Take the Wheel for $50/guest.

Jesus Take The Wheel is our chef’s menu featuring small plates, pasta, large proteins and sides measured with our hearts and designed to make you Say, Mercy. And yes, it includes dessert!

Thursday

Finally, on Thursday, we keep it carb-focused with $15 Pasta and $12 Wine by the Glass to compliment it.

Stop by for our signature BBQ Bolo and a Barolo or the Duck Carbonara and Pinot Noir.

About Say Mercy!

“Say Mercy! is an unexpected love story between two cuisines whose characteristics are so distinct and unique, that it’s easy to miss that they are united by very common core values.” — Chef Sean Reeve

Italian food itself is a cuisine of contrasts – and I find myself most intrigued by the distinctions between the North and the South.

In the North, the vast plains give way to a rich array of livestock bringing forth such world renowned items as Prosciutto di Parma and Parmigiano Reggiano. The influence from nearby French and German borders provides the North, respectively, with a distinct richness and fine-tuned preservation techniques.

In the South, we find a culinary landscape greatly influenced by its access to the mountains and the water, which gives way to fresh seafood, tomatoes, and dried pastas from their wheat fields. The cuisine is informed greatly by their relationship to The Moors through items like nuts, fruits, and spices.

American BBQ and Southern food has an honest integrity to it borne out of necessity. Simple flavours develop deep character through low and slow cooking, humble and true. The American South showcases the bounty of its region and focuses on seasonality, preservation and rediscovery, while being supported by West African grains, seeds, spices, and legumes, and benefiting from the Creole influence of classic french culinary techniques.

These regions may seems quite different at a glance, but they are united by their appreciation of and relationship to the raw ingredients of their landscapes, as well as the impact of outside cultural and historic influences. Their food is a tradition unto itself, and has deep familial roots, whether simple or elaborate, with a purpose – to bring everyone around the table, together.