Bacchus Presents an Exclusive Bordeaux Winemakers Dinner With Château Mouton Rothschild

The Goods from Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge

Vancouver, BC | VANCOUVER, B.C., June 13, 2024 — Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge, located inside Vancouver’s only Relais & Châteaux property, the Wedgewood Hotel & Spa, invites guests to an exclusive Winemakers Dinner on July 10, 2024 at 6 p.m., highlighting some of Bordeaux’s most sought-after wineries. Jointly hosted with Julien de Beaumarchais de Rothschild of Château Mouton Rothschild, the evening will feature an exquisite French-inspired tasting menu by award-winning executive chef Stefan Hartmann, paired with library wines from Chateau Coutet, Chateau Clerc Milon, Chateau d’Armailhac, and Baron Philippe de Rothschild. Tickets are available now and can be purchased via Tock.

Diners will enjoy a private audience with special guests that also include Jean-Emmanuel Danjoy, head winemaker, Château Mouton Rothschild, and James Sichel of Maison Sichel, as well Wedgewood Hotel & Spa co-owners Elpie Marinakis and Marousa Dumaresq.

“Bordeaux is a region renowned for their wine, and we are honoured to host this special Winemakers Dinner at Bacchus this summer and welcome our esteemed guests Julien de Beaumarchais de Rothschild, Jean-Emmanuel Danjoy, and James Sichel to Vancouver,” says Marinakis, who is also managing director of Wedgewood Hotel & Spa. “Chef Stefan and his team have created a beautiful multi-course, French-inspired menu that highlights the best ingredients of the Pacific Northwest to complement the handpicked wines, many of which aren’t usually available in Canada.”

Hosted inside Wedgewood Hotel’s private Devonshire Room, Bacchus’s Bordeaux Winemakers Dinner is $985 per person and features six-courses and six wine pairings. Below is a potential menu (select dishes may change with ingredients availability):

Amuse Bouche

Albacore Tuna & Celeriac Tullie Tartlet, Shaved Egg yolk

Taittinger Brut Réserve 6oz

Grilled Monkfish Loin

Sautéed Spinach, Red Wine Pearl Onions & Potato Ravioli

2014 Château Clerc Milon, Pauillac 3oz

Poached Veal Tenderloin

Braised Sweetbread, Cauliflower Three-Ways

2012 Château d’Armailhac, Pauillac 3oz

Opal Valley Rack of Lamb

Green Peas Risotto, Jumbo Asparagus, Tarragon

2010 Le Petit Mouton de Mouton Rothschild, Pauillac 6oz

Slow Braised Cache Creek Beef Short Ribs

Pomme Pavé, Creamy Chanterelle Mushroom, Torched Lettuce

2009 Château Mouton Rothschild, Pauillac 6oz

Silky Chocolate Tarte

Berries of the Forest, Praline Ice Cream

“We’re very much looking forward to what is sure to be a memorable evening of beautiful food, sought-after wine, and great conversation with some of the most acclaimed wines from Bordeaux,” adds Marinakis.

Born in 1971, Julien de Beaumarchais de Rothschild is the grandson of Baron Philippe de Rothschild (1902-1988) and the younger son of Baroness Philippine de Rothschild (1933-2014) from her second marriage to the scholar and writer Jean-Pierre de Beaumarchais.

Together with his brother Philippe and sister Camille Sereys de Rothschild, he co-owns Château Mouton Rothschild, Château Clerc Milon, and Château d’Armailhac. A lover of the arts, Julien co-authored “Mouton Rothschild: The Museum of Wine in Art” with Sandrine Herman and actively nurtures and enhances the relationship between wine and art. This relationship is a distinctive feature of Mouton, showcased both at the château itself, with the Paintings for the Labels exhibition room, and on the bottles.

For more information about Bacchus, please visit www.wedgewoodhotel.com.