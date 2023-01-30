What’s Coming Up on the Calendar at STRETCH Yoga, February 2023

The Goods from STRETCH Yoga

Vancouver, BC | We are an eclectic collective of people interested in flexibility… of mind and body. We love to practice a wide range of yoga styles, sometimes with live music and always with a keen interest to find more inner space, more inner peace. We think of yoga as a proto science from long ago, an intuition that contemplative practices are part of what makes us humans. We are strivers and movers, art lovers, bright space dwellers, and we would like to share our yoga with you.

Here is what Stretch Yoga has to offer for the month of February:

WORKSHOPS

Rocket 3 – 90-Min Practice with Risto Duggan

Saturday, February 26th, 2-3:30pm

$25 Early Bird | $30 Day-Of | Register at www.stretchvancouver.com/events

Are you a Rocket lover ready to level up? Rocket 3 is here and Risto can’t wait to take you on a whole other journey. Join us for our monthly 90-min practice introducing and refining the Rocket 3 sequence. This specially expanded time frame will allow space to explore and workshop the many challenges and delights offered by this practice. Expect to come back down to earth feeling strong, energized, and with an appreciation for how all of the Rocket Practices (1, 2 & 3) work together to get you where you want to go!

Aerial Yoga + Sound Bath with Masha Merchant

Monday, February 6th, 6-7:15pm

Monday, February 27th, 6-7:15pm

$40 per session | Register at www.stretchvancouver.com/events

AERIAL YOGA IS AN UPLIFTING EXPERIENCE WITH A UNIQUE PROP: A YOGA HAMMOCK*. Practice includes floating meditation, breathing practice, Aerial vinyasa flow to energize the whole body, and finishes with deep relaxation lying cradled in the hammock, breathing alongside the sweet sounds of crystal bowls. Bring your yoga mat, or you may borrow a studio mat for no extra cost. *Yoga hammocks are made from the finest 100% nylon parachute fabric and can easily hold 440+ lbs.

TRAININGS

Rocket Yoga 20 Hour Immersion Training with Risto Duggan

Saturdays & Sundays 2-4:30pm

February 4, 5, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26 & March 4 (No session February 11th)

Investment: $400 (plus tax) | Only 14 spots available. 200hr Yoga Teacher Training required. | Register online here.

Are you a 200hr YTT certified Power/Flow Yoga instructor looking to add Rocket Yoga to your teaching repertoire? If so, this immersion training is for you! Over the course of five weekends, Risto will guide you through the three incredible Rocket sequences: Rocket 1, 2, and 3. In addition to learning and practicing each sequence, you will cover:

– A breakdown of Sun Salutations

– Standing Series

– Wide Legged Series

– Seated Sequence

– Back Bends

– Closing Sequence

– Hands On Adjustments

– Verbal Cueing

Discover how Rocket’s playful approach to Ashtanga-based sequencing allows you to explore your creativity as a teacher within each series. Through completion of this immersion, join Rocket Yoga Vancouver and be part of the growing community of Rocket Teachers on the West Coast!

About Rocket Yoga: Rocket Yoga is a style of practice created by Larry Schultz. It is an energizing sequence that follows the guidelines of Ashtanga Yoga (sun salutations, standing series, wide legged folds, core, and closing sequence) while also offering playful explorations including inversions and arm balances.

SPECIAL CLASS HIGHLIGHTS

Date Night Yoga: Valentine’s Day Edition with Risto Duggan

Saturday February 11th, 7-9pm

$69 per couple | Register at www.stretchvancouver.com/events

Reawaken what first drew you towards your loved one. Remember what makes them such an incredible, everyday support, and show appreciation for all that they do. Couple’s yoga is the perfect way to highlight the romance, friendship, and wonder of being together. Using playful support poses, lifts, Thai massage techniques and relaxing Yin + props, you can kick off your Valentine’s weekend with wonder and fun. We recommend pairing your Date Night Yoga with drinks and a bite to eat at one of Chinatown’s fabulous restaurants. Guaranteed enjoyment and one of the best ways to get your partner to yoga. Featuring live music by David Yates.

On-going on the regular schedule:

– Tuesday evenings yin class with live music 7:30pm for 75 minutes with STRETCH co-owner Boyd Thomson and musician Mariah Mennie.

– Friday evenings cozy yoga (hatha) class with live music 6pm for 75 minutes with STRETCH co-owner Emmanuelle Rousseau and Juno award winner musician Ben Brown.

SPACE RENTALS

We have two rooms in our 5000sqft facility: the yoga studio and our community space, that we call FLEX, with rental options from $65/hour. Both spaces come with wifi, sound systems and the FLEX space also comes with tables and chairs. We have hosted many weddings, conferences, photo and video shoots, art shows, concerts and many more smaller events such as off-site meetings and baby showers. Find out more at https://stretchvancouver.com/rent-space/.