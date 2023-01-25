Baker’s Breakfast Joint is Serving Up Breakfast in Chinatown “All Night Long”, Jan. 27th

Duck into the Main Street location of Dalina this Friday evening to warm up from the inside out with an “all night long” breakfast menu by Baker’s Breakfast Joint.

Offerings will include baos with pork belly or duck confit, as well as breakfast sandwiches made with Baker’s steamed buns. Guests will also be able to load up on fresh soy milk, four types of steamed buns (plain, green onion, whole wheat, and brown sugar), as well as Baker’s famous Basque cheesecake and Portuguese egg tarts. Check out the full dine-in and take-out menu, including prices, below.

Baker’s Breakfast Joint is usually only available for pre-order for delivery via their website, so this is an excellent opportunity to enjoy their offerings more casually and interactively. Need more incentives? Baker will be collecting donations to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank. As Baker himself explains: “The rising costs of ingredients and the growing problem of food insecurity in our city is a problem we can’t ignore. Hopefully, our contribution can help make our community a slightly easier place to live in.”



