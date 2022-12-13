Alibi Room Readies for Changing of Hands at the End of December

Some big news in Vancouver’s beer-drinking community was handed down to us this morning: treasured neighbourhood bar, beer-lovers’ “go-to” and Vancouver restaurant institution, Alibi Room, is changing hands at the end of December.

Although the Alibi Room will continue to sling pints (under the management of Victoria, BC-based hospitality group, Four Top) the last day of service under their current ownership of extended family members – Nigel and Kerry Springthorpe, Raya Audet and Chef Greg Armstrong – will be Friday, December 23rd, 2022.

From what we’ve been told, the Alibi vibes that we know and love will remain intact, and there will still be plenty of familiar friendly faces and reasons (like, hopefully, train-watching from beloved Table #11 and a killer local-dominated 50-tap beer list) will continue to make it a drinking and eating destination… but gone will be the odd chance Nigel encounter (who we have so far had the pleasure of interviewing not once but twice over the years), nor with any of the other awesome superpowers running the BOH and FOH scene since 2006. You’ll have to post up at The Magnet and/or Brassneck Brewery for that.

Scout Magazine’s Co-founder, Andrew Morrison, had these kind words to say about Alibi, back in 2013:

The Alibi has acted as the de facto schwerpunkt for Vancouver’s craft beer renaissance over the last seven years, with beer wonks making plans for home brews on the backs of countless napkins and finding inspiration in every other sip. Considering the recent explosion of new craft breweries across the Lower Mainland, I reckon that one day – when our old liquor laws and affections for Bud Lime are both retired – the gem will be seen as one of the most historically significant establishments in the province.

Alibi Room owner, Nigel Springthorpe, shared this goodbye letter earlier today:

Make a point of clearing a little space on your schedule on Thursday, December 22nd, 2022 to drop into the Alibi to toast the end of an era. Thank you to Nigel, Kerry, Raya, and Chef Greg for so many wonderful years. We love you!