What’s Going On at STRETCH This December

The Goods from STRETCH Yoga

Vancouver, BC | We are an eclectic collective of people interested in flexibility… of mind and body. We love to practice a wide range of yoga styles, sometimes with live music and always with a keen interest to find more inner space, more inner peace. We think of yoga as a proto science from long ago, an intuition that contemplative practices are part of what makes us humans. We are strivers and movers, art lovers, bright space dwellers, and we would like to share our yoga with you.

Here is what Stretch Yoga has to offer for the month of December:

Date Night Yoga

with Risto Duggan + musician David Yates

Thursday December 8, 7:30-9pm

$69

QUALITY TIME WITH YOUR BELOVED THIS HOLIDAY SEASON. Our most popular workshop is back by popular demand! Couple’s yoga is the perfect way to highlight the romance, friendship, and wonder of being together. Using playful support poses, lifts, Thai massage techniques, and relaxing Yin with props, you can celebrate the festive season with excitement, fun, connection, and relaxation. We recommend pairing your Date Night Yoga with drinks and a bite to eat at one of Chinatown’s fabulous restaurants. Guaranteed enjoyment and one of the best ways to get your partner to yoga. Sign up here.



New Years Gathering

with Carolyn Anne Budgell

Saturday December 31, 10am-12pm

$40 Early Bird

$50 Day Of

RING IN ANOTHER YEAR WITH MINDFULNESS AND MOVEMENT. Join us for a sweet event to celebrate and flow into a new cycle with deep intentions. You can expect: A 45-minute stretch (simple, slow + breath work) and 75 minutes of guided meditation and reflection (journalling, looking back + visioning for the future). Bring a notebook and comfy layers for yoga + stillness. Everyone will receive a worksheet to use during portions of the session. Suitable for all levels. Sign up here.



Meditation Progressive

with Carolyn Anne Budgell

4 Sessions on Tuesdays: January 10, 17, 24, 31, 7:30 – 8:30pm

Full Series $99

AN ALL-LEVELS SERIES OF MEDITATION, MINDFULNESS, AND BREATH WORK. The start of a new year is the perfect time to come back to yourself and to begin again. By the end of the month, you’ll have a greater understanding of the foundations of mindfulness and which tools are best for you. Each class will include a brief overview / lecture of the topic at hand, guided breath work, guided meditations, journaling and periods of silence. This is not a movement-focused series, yet there may be some meditative movements and releases shared throughout. Suitable for all practitioners. (Note – you will not sit still in meditation for the entire hour!) Bring a notebook, pen and anything that helps you feel comfortable for meditation. Sign up here.

Featured Class

1 Hour YOGA Classes: 7am and 12pm

Led by Risto Duggan (ROCKET 1 & 2), Boyd Thomson (FLOW), Brad Cierpicki (FLOW), Vanessa Bourget (FLOW), and Connor Roff (FLOW)

WHY ROCKET? ‘Because it gets you there faster.’ Developed by Larry Schultz, Rocket Yoga is rooted in the practice of Ashtanga Vinyasa. Rocket is a dynamic, fast-paced flow, playing off the five series of Ashtanga Yoga in a unique, accessible way. ROCKET 1 reflects the primary series of Ashtanga Yoga, focusing on hip openers, forward bends, and developing core strength. It also introduces you to special Rocket arm balances and inversion postures. ROCKET 2 focuses on backbend techniques and seated spinal twists. This is a modified version of Ashtanga Yoga’s second series.

FLOW YOGA. Experience an intelligent, flowing sequence that will lead your mind and body to open, strengthen, release, and relax. Postures and transitions are taught in layers, with a focus on finding form in movement and supporting it with breath. You are always free to explore the version of any pose or cycle of poses that best serves you at any given moment. Sign up here.