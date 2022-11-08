Ask for Luigi Celebrates Nine Years with Special Anniversary Menu

The Goods from Ask for Luigi

Vancouver, BC | From the day it opened its doors in November 2013, it was clear that Ask For Luigi was something special. The cozy room, tucked unobtrusively at the edge of Railtown, offered a concise menu of excellent and affordable Italian dishes, served family style. And although the name alluded to a secret just for locals (“Go to the little Italian joint at the corner of Alexander and Gore and ask for Luigi”), the restaurant was an instant and obvious hit, with eager diners lining the sidewalk outside daily.

In its first turn at the Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards, Ask For Luigi was named Restaurant of the Year, Best Casual, Best Italian Casual, and Best New Restaurant of the Year. In the nine years since opening, the little neighbourhood eatery — operated by Kitchen Table Restaurants — has gone from strength to strength. It continues to draw fans and followers for its consistently outstanding house-made pasta, buzzy atmosphere and exclusive Italian wine list, and regularly wins spots on “Best of” lists here and internationally. Just last month, Ask For Luigi was listed as Recommended in the new MICHELIN® Guide Vancouver.

“The past nine years represent the most incredible journey for this place and this team. From day one, this city has shown up and supported us, and we’re grateful,” said Angela Dean, General Manager. “It’s hard to define the alchemy that makes it all so special, but we feel it, and we know our guests do too.”

From November 8 to 30, Ask For Luigi will celebrate its nine-year anniversary and its inclusion in the first MICHELIN® Guide Vancouver with a special dinner menu of opening dishes, throwback favourites and brand-new flavours. Guests who dined back in 2013 might remember the spicy kick of the Soft-boiled Egg topped with salmon roe and white anchovies, while those who have been pining for the throwback version of Duck Ragu with Pappardelle and pecorino will be delighted to see it back on the list. New dishes include Roasted Bone Marrow served with black truffles, seasonal mushrooms, and gremolata; Braised Veal Cheeks Squash risotto; and for dessert, Bomboloni with pistachio cream.

Ask For Luigi’s Ninth Birthday Menu is available for dinner only, from November 8 to 30.