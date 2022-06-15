Sunday Pies Pizza Co. Popping Up in Strathcona For a Limited Time Only

For ten-days-only, Doug Stephen (DL Chicken & Burgers, Vennie’s Sub Shop, The Drive Canteen) and Colin Staus (Big Day BBQ) are combining forces to create something unexpected: pizza. The new venture, called Sunday Pies Pizza Co., is popping up at Luppolo Brewing Company from Friday June 24th until Sunday, July 3rd.

There will be eight pies available everyday during the pop-up (so, with enough dedication and pizza-loving friends, it’s totally feasible to try them all), along with sides (olives, burrata, wings, meatballs, salads) and Beta5 ice cream sandwiches for dessert.

Pizzas start from $18 each. Here’s the menu:

● Margherita – SP Tomato Sauce, Fior Di Latte, Basil

● Big Pep’ – SP Tomato Sauce, Smoked Mozza, Roni Cups, Oregano

● Meat’Za – SP Tomato Sauce, Salami, Spicy Sausage, Roni, Chili Flakes

● Quattro – SP Tomato Sauce, Mozza, Scamorza, Curds, Parm

● Farmer – Caramelized Zucchini, Fior di Latte, Marks Veggies

● Mortadella – Pistachio Pesto, Morty, Arugula, Preserved Lemon

● Bamma – Stracciatella, Smoked Chicken, Mozza, Bamma Driz

● Patat – Stracciatella, Taleggio, Shaved Potatoes, Prosciutto

Even more exciting, though, is what’s not on the menu above…The duo has enlisted a bunch of their industry pals to join them throughout the pop-up and add their own pizza toppings inspiration. Additional creations from Bryan Satterford (Juke Fried Chicken), Adam Chandler (Beta5), Kevin McKenzie (Top Rope Birria and Flying Elbow), and Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson (Published) will be available on any given day.

Sunday Pies will be available during brewery hours, from Tuesday to Sunday (not Mondays), including during Luppolo’s Solstice Summer Sesh: Fruit and Sour Beer Fest on June 25th.