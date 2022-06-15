Heads Up / East Vancouver

Sunday Pies Pizza Co. Popping Up in Strathcona For a Limited Time Only

Portrait

For ten-days-only, Doug Stephen (DL Chicken & Burgers, Vennie’s Sub Shop, The Drive Canteen) and Colin Staus (Big Day BBQ) are combining forces to create something unexpected: pizza. The new venture, called Sunday Pies Pizza Co., is popping up at Luppolo Brewing Company from Friday June 24th until Sunday, July 3rd.

There will be eight pies available everyday during the pop-up (so, with enough dedication and pizza-loving friends, it’s totally feasible to try them all), along with sides (olives, burrata, wings, meatballs, salads) and Beta5 ice cream sandwiches for dessert.

Pizzas start from $18 each. Here’s the menu:

Margherita – SP Tomato Sauce, Fior Di Latte, Basil
Big Pep’ – SP Tomato Sauce, Smoked Mozza, Roni Cups, Oregano
Meat’Za – SP Tomato Sauce, Salami, Spicy Sausage, Roni, Chili Flakes
Quattro – SP Tomato Sauce, Mozza, Scamorza, Curds, Parm
Farmer – Caramelized Zucchini, Fior di Latte, Marks Veggies
Mortadella – Pistachio Pesto, Morty, Arugula, Preserved Lemon
Bamma – Stracciatella, Smoked Chicken, Mozza, Bamma Driz
Patat – Stracciatella, Taleggio, Shaved Potatoes, Prosciutto

Even more exciting, though, is what’s not on the menu above…The duo has enlisted a bunch of their industry pals to join them throughout the pop-up and add their own pizza toppings inspiration. Additional creations from Bryan Satterford (Juke Fried Chicken), Adam Chandler (Beta5), Kevin McKenzie (Top Rope Birria and Flying Elbow), and Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson (Published) will be available on any given day.

Sunday Pies will be available during brewery hours, from Tuesday to Sunday (not Mondays), including during Luppolo’s Solstice Summer Sesh: Fruit and Sour Beer Fest on June 25th.

Luppolo Brewing Company
Neighbourhood: Strathcona
1123 Venables St. | 604-255-4997 | WEBSITE
Sunday Pies Pizza Co. Popping Up in Strathcona For a Limited Time Only
Beer Brief, Vol. 59

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Grab Tickets for the ‘Before Sunset’ Outdoors Dinner Now

Who is Neil Hillbrandt?

To Live For Bakery and Cafe Opening Soon in East Van

Reset With a Traditional Tea Ceremony at the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden

‘Dolce Amore’ (aka The Gelato Mafia) is Celebrating Their Anniversary This Weekend

Opening Soon: Suyo

Popular

Ignore the Rain and Head Downtown for the Japan Market Summer Festival

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Sunday Pies Pizza Co. Popping Up in Strathcona For a Limited Time Only

On Crucibles and the Paradox of Dishwashing, with Local Author Dustin Cole

Picking Grapes with Brooke Fader

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / The Islands

Plan a Trip to Mayne Island for the Acorn x Das Nest Collab Dinner

The special plant-based, multi-course dinner is happening for two nights only, July 11th and 12th.
Heads Up / Kitsilano

Snag Tickets for Tayo’s Summer-Inspired Filipino Dinner

On Monday, July 11th, head to Farmer's Apprentice for a seven-course Filipino dinner channeling the energy and tastes of the season.
Heads Up / Downtown

Ignore the Rain and Head Downtown for the Japan Market Summer Festival

Spend a day browsing and enjoying the goods from over 70 Japanese and Japanese-themed food, art and culture vendors, June 11th and 12th.
Heads Up / East Vancouver

Grab Tickets for the ‘Before Sunset’ Outdoors Dinner Now

The Fresh Roots schoolyard dinner spreads across the fields of David Thompson Secondary schoolyard Thursday, July 7th.