Juke Fried Chicken and Mumgry Make it a Saucy Summer with New Collab

Vancouver, BC | The collab on everyone’s lips this summer is sure to be WHO’S YOUR ZADDY?! Peanut BBQ Sauce, brought to you by Juke Fried Chicken and MUMGRY.

More than a year in the making, the taste-good, feel-good barbecue sauce is a co-creation of Vancouver’s favourite chicken-and-rib joint together with the local maker of handcrafted, ethically-sourced, naturally-nutritious and beautifully-designed nut butters. The two local, independent, Black-owned businesses teamed up to create this sizzling seasonal flavour boost, and to raise money for a good cause.

Flavourful, tangy, and nutty, the Who’s Your Zaddy?! Peanut BBQ Sauce drops June 2 — in plenty of time for Juneteenth and Father’s Day on June 19 — and is now available for in-store purchase at Juke (182 Keefer Street), online via jukefriedchicken.com, as well as at select retailers such as Harvest, Jackson’s General, Gatley, Gourmet Warehouse, Legends Haul, The Federal, United Strangers, and Welks.

The sauce is vegan and gluten-free. Who’s Your Zaddy?! is the perfect topper for burgers, chicken, tofu, root vegetables, sandwiches, salads, and everything in between. To support children and youth in the community, $1 from each bottle sold will be donated to Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver, a community-based organization that offers friendship-based mentoring for children and youth.

Juke was launched in 2016 by Justin Tisdall, Chef Bryan Satterford and Cord Jarvie, and has been serving up its Southern-inspired, free-range, gluten-free, non-GMO-grain-feed chicken to adoring fans ever since. The concept for MUMGRY was born when founder Lilian Umurungi-Jung, then pregnant with her son Apollo, was on the lookout for a simple, nutritious and delicious snack option that met the health and dietary needs of women at all pregnancy stages. The answer was her handcrafted range of sauce for all taste palates. Both Juke and MUMGRY are reputed for their commitment to community initiatives, sustainable practices and their use of healthier alternatives for their recipes.

HOW TO ORDER

For more information or to stay up to date on all the latest developments, visit jukefriedchicken.com or follow @jukefriedchicken on Instagram. For recipe recommendations, visit mumgry.com and follow @mumgry on Instagram.