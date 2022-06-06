¿CóMO? Taperia Launches Summer-Long Paella Series with the Paella Guys

The Goods from ¿CóMO? Tapería

Vancouver, BC | This summer, ¿CóMO? Taperia (201 E 7th Ave) and the Paella Guys are bringing the ultimate outdoor Spanish experience to Vancouver with a special Patio Paella Series. Beginning Sunday, June 12, 2022, and every two weeks until August 28, 2022, guests can enjoy the freshest paella mixta (chicken and seafood), while sipping on drinks, tasting tapas, snacking on raciones (small plates), and watching the paella being made. Tickets are available now at comotaperia.com.

“We teamed up with the Paella Guys two years ago, and people love their paella!” says Shaun Layton, co-owner of ¿CóMO? Taperia. “This year, we’re making it a series, something to look forward to, especially with our refreshed patio. We can’t wait to welcome the guys on our patio again!”

Como’s Patio Paella Series runs seven times this summer, rain or shine, kicking-off on Sunday, June 12, followed by every other Sunday after – June 26, July 3, July 17, July 31, Aug 14, and Aug 28, 2022. Guests can purchase paella tickets ($25++ per person) for three seating times – 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. Tickets are available for groups of two to four people. For other party size requests, guests can email info@comotaperia.com.

The feature paella is Paella Guys’ famous paella mixta (chicken and seafood), made in a traditional steel-made paella pan. Ingredients include chicken, shrimp, jumbo prawns, red peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomato, garlic, saffron, and olive oil.

Guests will be able to watch the chefs prepare the paella live outside. They can then enjoy it on the patio or inside the dining room.

Paella Guys is a full-service catering company bringing the authentic Spanish paella experience to Vancouver and beyond. They can handle everything from menu planning (including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options), event coordination, rentals, decorations, staffing and more. For more information about Paella Guys, please visit www.paellaguys.ca.

¿CóMO? Taperia is currently open daily from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. with Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Limited dinner reservations are available online via Resy. For more information, please visit www.comotaperia.com.