Heads Up / Commercial Drive

HEADS UP // ‘Dolce Amore’ (aka The Gelato Mafia) is Celebrating Their 25th Anniversary This Weekend

Portrait

Don’t forget to save room for gelato this weekend! Because local family-run gelato spot Dolce Amore (aka The Gelato Mafia) is celebrating a whopping 25 years of business on The Drive this Saturday, May 28th.

The Little Italy scoop shop (originally known simply as ‘Dolce Amore’, until family member / current Co-Owner Daniela (Grippo) Cusano and her husband Giancarlo Cusano rebranded in 2017) will be using the special occasion to inaugurate their new patio set-up, which will also feature a live DJ just for the day. Other anniversary perks to look forward to: free scoops for the first 100 customers (vegan options are available), new gelato flavours added to the line-up, raffle draws, “throwback pricing”, and prizes including a full year of free gelato. That’s a lot of good reasons to swing by for a sweet treat this weekend, regardless of whether it’s ‘ice cream weather’ outside or not.

Gelato lovers who want to try to score a free post-breakfast scoop (or a for-breakfast scoop – no judgement here!) should note that the shop opens at 11am. The anniversary celebrations will continue all day long, until they close at 11pm.

Something else to look forward to a bit further down the line: The Gelato Mafia crew recently announced the opening of their second location, in North Van, which is slated to be open for scoops by the end of the year. Stay tuned!

Dolce Amore
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1588 Commercial Dr. | WEBSITE
HEADS UP // ‘Dolce Amore’ (aka The Gelato Mafia) is Celebrating Their 25th Anniversary This Weekend
Jacob Kent Does ‘The Dishes’

There are 0 comments

Commercial Drive

Tracy Steele Does ‘The Dishes’

A Whole Lot of Talent and Flavours Coming Together at the ‘Caffè La Tana’ Wine Bar, March 8th

What To Expect At Commercial Drive’s Newest Restaurant: Hānai

Not Your Average “Grab n’ Go” Sushi Joint: Check Out Juno Provisions on The Drive

Opening Soon: Hānai Moves Into The Old Ugly Dumpling Space on Commercial Drive

Sign Up Now for One of Slice of Life’s ‘Skateboard Making 101’ Workshops

Popular

On the Perils of Being a Pedestrian, the Car Culture Disease, and the Rise of Billionaires

New ‘Aburi Market’ Opening in West Vancouver on June 1st

Picking Grapes With Andrew Forsyth

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

A First Look Inside “Wild Thing”, Opening Soon on Powell Street.

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up

Put Up Your Dukes! Restaurant Rumble Tryouts Set For May 14, 15, 21, 22

Calling all local bartenders, baristas, barbers and butchers: after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, Restaurant Rumble is back!
Heads Up / North Vancouver

North Van’s ‘Windfall Cider’ Seeking Local Foragers for Collaboration

The North Van cidery and tasting room is looking to step up their ciders a notch, by extending an open invitation to local foragers who want to contribute their efforts to the cider-making process. Think new TBD ciders infused with real seasonal, BC ingredients and flavours.
Heads Up

Four Fun Ways to Participate in This Year’s ‘World Collage Day’ Celebrations

Did you know it’s World Collage Day on May 14th? Celebrate with Atelier 8.18 in Mount Pleasant this weekend with the opening of their World Collage Day Exhibition (which remains on view until June 18th) and a BYOC (Bring Your Own Collage) event on May 15th.

2 Places
Heads Up / Chinatown

Don’t Miss the Land Back Records Launch Party at Fortune Sound Club

Hosted by Casey Desjarlais, the lineup features an incredibly talented selection of Indigenous performers, as well as Indigenous-led pop-up shops and art installations.