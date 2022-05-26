HEADS UP // ‘Dolce Amore’ (aka The Gelato Mafia) is Celebrating Their 25th Anniversary This Weekend

Don’t forget to save room for gelato this weekend! Because local family-run gelato spot Dolce Amore (aka The Gelato Mafia) is celebrating a whopping 25 years of business on The Drive this Saturday, May 28th.

The Little Italy scoop shop (originally known simply as ‘Dolce Amore’, until family member / current Co-Owner Daniela (Grippo) Cusano and her husband Giancarlo Cusano rebranded in 2017) will be using the special occasion to inaugurate their new patio set-up, which will also feature a live DJ just for the day. Other anniversary perks to look forward to: free scoops for the first 100 customers (vegan options are available), new gelato flavours added to the line-up, raffle draws, “throwback pricing”, and prizes including a full year of free gelato. That’s a lot of good reasons to swing by for a sweet treat this weekend, regardless of whether it’s ‘ice cream weather’ outside or not.

Gelato lovers who want to try to score a free post-breakfast scoop (or a for-breakfast scoop – no judgement here!) should note that the shop opens at 11am. The anniversary celebrations will continue all day long, until they close at 11pm.

Something else to look forward to a bit further down the line: The Gelato Mafia crew recently announced the opening of their second location, in North Van, which is slated to be open for scoops by the end of the year. Stay tuned!