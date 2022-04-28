Heads Up / Gastown

Cheers to Three Years of Beer-Forward Gastown Restaurant, ‘The Magnet’

Portrait

Third in the trifecta of local establishments from the clever crew behind Alibi Room and Brassneck Brewery, The Magnet is celebrating their third anniversary today (April 28th), and we wanted to give them a big ol’ pat on the back in honour of the occasion.

The Magnet opened its doors to much anticipation from beer- and food-lovers alike, at the end of April 2019. We immediately, and unsurprisingly, took a fancy to the new concept – not only for their beer list, good food, and friendly staff, but also for their creativity and sense of humour.

Case in point: the colourful and unusual art on the walls, including a triangle-themed mural that is a tongue-in-cheek reference to The Magnet’s location (a less-trafficked block of Gastown just around the corner from Victory square) that owner Nigel Springthorpe sometimes calls “The Bermuda Triangle”. This theme also factored into the naming of the restaurant.

“I guess I always knew the location would be a little off the beaten path, and the name [The Magnet] to me speaks of attraction and repulsion…like-minded folks being drawn toward something by an invisible force, perpetual motion, etc.”

What nobody (including Springthorpe) could have predicted was the overwhelmingly oppositional force of the 2020 pandemic (basically Kryptonite for fledgling and well-established restaurants alike, and arguably especially detrimental to Downtown Vancouver…add to that The Magnet’s already elusive situation) which hit right when the restaurant should have been getting its legs. What ensued was a complete remodelling – both of the business scheme, into a solely take-out and off-sales joint with a new packaged house brand (Fridge Magnet) of “perfect lil’ pies”, condiments, ice cream sandwiches; and of the interior, into a more intimate and less communal arrangement. Plus, an extended closure and, finally, a “Re-Re-Re-Re-Opening”.

Something else that likely couldn’t have been foreseen was the portentous and renewed significance of The Magnet’s cheeky lil’ motto: “Let’s stick together.” Here’s hoping that the restaurant’s magnetism is recharged and pulling crowds through its doors for many years to come.

  • IMG_0592
  • IMG_9170
  • IMG_0639
  • IMG_0634
  • IMG_0660
  • IMG_0612
  • magnet_145
  • IMG_0617
  • IMG_0620
  • IMG_0653
  • IMG_0588
Magnet, The
Neighbourhood: Gastown
309 West Pender St. | WEBSITE
Beer Brief, Vol. 59
Cheers to Three Years of Beer-Forward Gastown Restaurant, ‘The Magnet’

There are 0 comments

Gastown

Gastown

On Nourishing the Community and Raising the (Chocolate) Bar for Women, with Shelley Bolton

In light of recent news announcing the sale of local social enterprise, East Van Roasters, we checked in with its founder, Shelley Bolton, to discuss the changes, the future, and to reflect on her experience with EVR to date.

The New Breed / Gastown

From Side-Hustling Wedding Cakes to Solo-Dining Desserts, with Pastry Chef Oliver Bernardino

When your dinner menu is as precisely executed and beautifully plated as those of Chef Lee Cooper’s, at award-winning L'Abattoir Restaurant, your desserts had better be equally spectacular. Pastry chef Oliver Bernardino understands this, and he’s up to the task.

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

The Cozy Prairie Themed Bar Tucked Away on Cordova Street

This cozy, unpretentious Saskatchewan-themed Gastown tavern was a beer- and bourbon-lovers' living room, with a food menu that could have been featured entirely in Scout's 'Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver'.

Heads Up / Gastown

Check Out SAD Mag’s Nostalgic New Photo Exhibit, Popping Up in Gastown This Weekend Only

With the help of 10 diverse, local artists working with photography, the publication has revived a quaint and nostalgic analog medium to present 'The Disposable Camera Project: FOUND'.

Heads Up / Gastown

Two Cool Closet Sales To Check Out in Gastown This Weekend

Kicking off Friday (Nov. 26th), One of a Few and The Block are hosting back-to-back used clothing shopping events - think discerningly cool and mostly small, independent brands (aka: the good stuff).

You Need To Try This / Gastown

You Need to Try These Sublime Roasted Peaches on Sourdough Toast in Gastown

Gastown's Nelson The Seagull makes a lot of wholesome, delicious stuff, but this one stands out for its summery subtlety.

Popular

34 Places
Heads Up

The Tricky Business of Finding Vancouver Restaurants Open on Monday (and/or Tuesday)

It's the beginning of the week. You want to meet friends for a meal (or just don't want to cook), but so many restaurants are closed that figuring out where to go only leads to frustration, compromise, or a sad frozen pizza... No more! This new guide is here to help.

Tea and Two Slices

On Going Full Fash, Camping Out, and the Battle for the Soul of Vancouver

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds a smouldering, ashy mess, the end of the Black Dog Video legacy, and the perfect metaphor for Vancouver.

You Should Know / East Vancouver

The Explanation Behind The Odd Granite Obelisks Of Mount Pleasant

10 Places
The Dishes

Jacob Kent Does ‘The Dishes’

From morning caffeine fix to post shift shots, Como? Tapería's Executive Chef leads us on his ideal day of eating and drinking around Vancouver.

Heads Up / Squamish

HEADS UP // Brand New ‘Bespoke Market’ Kicking Off in Squamish This Weekend

Unless you're superhuman, you've probably also felt those familiar restless urges for change, associated with the Spring season. Here are just a handful of vendors at the Bespoke spring market that are making us feel all tingly with shopping lust...

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
34 Places
Heads Up

The Tricky Business of Finding Vancouver Restaurants Open on Monday (and/or Tuesday)

It's the beginning of the week. You want to meet friends for a meal (or just don't want to cook), but so many restaurants are closed that figuring out where to go only leads to frustration, compromise, or a sad frozen pizza... No more! This new guide is here to help.

Heads Up / Squamish

HEADS UP // Brand New ‘Bespoke Market’ Kicking Off in Squamish This Weekend

Unless you're superhuman, you've probably also felt those familiar restless urges for change, associated with the Spring season. Here are just a handful of vendors at the Bespoke spring market that are making us feel all tingly with shopping lust...

Heads Up / Chinatown

Get Your Tickets to the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden’s ‘Flavours of Chinatown’ Celebration

For the Chinese Classical Garden's 36-year anniversary, on April 24th, Sam Shem (The Dessert Club) and Melody Yip (BlackHoleTummy) have helped to organize an especially delicious event.

Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

HEADS UP // Get to Know Vancouver’s “Boulevard Gardens” With an Earth Day Weekend Walking Tour

Local landscape architect and arborist, Saba Farmand, is leading three tours through the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood this weekend.