CRAFT BEER ATLAS // Possibly the Best Place to Drink Craft Beer in Downtown Vancouver

Scout’s alphabetical Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver was designed to grow with our brewing scene, so from time to time – like right now – we add new entries.

Launched in the Spring of 2019, The Magnet quickly emerged as a reliable place to acquaint oneself with the freshest pleasures of British Columbian craft beer. It is located at 309 West Pender Street (just west of Victory Square) in a heritage, brick-walled space designed by local firm Simcic + Uhrich and made especially colourful by the artwork of Perrin Grauer (not to mention some tight branding from Post Projects). The 90-seat, counter-service operation is owned by the same folks behind Gastown’s popular Alibi Room and Mt. Pleasant’s trailblazing Brassneck Brewery, so they know a thing or three about making quality beers, pulling variety from taps and dishing out good food for the thirsty.