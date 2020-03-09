CRAFT BEER ATLAS // Possibly the Best Place to Drink Craft Beer in Downtown Vancouver

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / Downtown

Image courtesy The Magnet

Scout’s alphabetical Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver was designed to grow with our brewing scene, so from time to time – like right now – we add new entries.

Launched in the Spring of 2019, The Magnet quickly emerged as a reliable place to acquaint oneself with the freshest pleasures of British Columbian craft beer. It is located at 309 West Pender Street (just west of Victory Square) in a heritage, brick-walled space designed by local firm Simcic + Uhrich and made especially colourful by the artwork of Perrin Grauer (not to mention some tight branding from Post Projects). The 90-seat, counter-service operation is owned by the same folks behind Gastown’s popular Alibi Room and Mt. Pleasant’s trailblazing Brassneck Brewery, so they know a thing or three about making quality beers, pulling variety from taps and dishing out good food for the thirsty.

Magnet, The
Neighbourhood: Downtown
309 West Pender St. | WEBSITE
