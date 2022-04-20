Opportunity Knocks / Fraserhood

Oh Carolina Café Looking for a Few Baristas Ahead of Another Busy Season

Portrait

The Goods from Oh Carolina

Vancouver, BC | The weather gets nicer, and the café gets busier! Thus, Oh Carolina is in need of a few baristas. Experienced is great, but if you’re passionate to learn, we’ll teach you. Come join the already amazing team, and have heaps of fun experimenting with new coffee drinks, all while tasting a steady supply of amazing food.

We offer medical benefits, discounts at all Gooseneck restaurants, competitive wages with tips, and flexible hours with no late nights. If all this sounds great to you, email hello@ohcarolina.ca today!

Oh Carolina
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
580 East 12th Ave. | WEBSITE
Oh Carolina Café Looking for a Few Baristas Ahead of Another Busy Season
Beer Brief, Vol. 56

There are 0 comments

Fraserhood

Heads Up / Fraserhood

Chef Alvaro Montes De Oca is Serving Up Mexican Food at Ubuntu Canteen

Chef Alvaro Montes De Oca introduced tamales onto the menu at Ubuntu during lockdown and, ever since then, they have been making a regular appearance. If you can, pay a visit to Ubuntu over the next few weeks to try all of Montes De Oca's menu.

Vancouverites / Fraserhood

On Creative Play and Always Improving With Barter Design Co-Founder, Kenneth Torrance

On the heels of the opening of Barter Design's Vancouver flagship retail location, in June, we caught up with the company's co-founder to discuss the new shop, the local creative community, and his brand new sense of focus, among other things...

Heads Up / Fraserhood

‘Pizza Boy Pizza’ Now Popping Up Every Weekend at East Van’s Ubuntu

Pizza toppings vary week-to-week (and possibly even day-to-day), depending on what's in season and especially inspiring.

Opening Soon / Fraserhood

Inside ‘Oh Carolina’, Opening Soon in East Van

The more I get to know about this place the more I'm jealous that it isn't located around the corner from my house.

Comfort Food / Fraserhood

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Bells and Whistles’ Nostalgic Ballpark Chili Fries

This stuff satisfies nostalgic cravings for old ballparks, carnivals and other places that probably shouldn't be serving food.

Comfort Food / Fraserhood

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Pecorino Garlic Knots at Savio Volpe

I try to avoid preceding meals with a bunch of carbs, but I'll make happy exceptions when they're warm and loaded like this.

Popular

Opening Soon / Downtown

‘Archer’ Restaurant Now Underway in Downtown Vancouver

If all goes according to plan, the new restaurant at 1152 Alberni Street (between Thurlow and Bute) will be open for brunch, cocktail hour and dinner by the summertime.

Heads Up / Chinatown

Get Your Tickets to the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden’s ‘Flavours of Chinatown’ Celebration

For the Chinese Classical Garden's 36-year anniversary, on April 24th, Sam Shem (The Dessert Club) and Melody Yip (BlackHoleTummy) have helped to organize an especially delicious event.

9 Places
Scout List

The Scout List, Vol. 587

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver from April 14 to April 20, 2022.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Main Street’s ‘Acorn’ Restaurant Seeking a Key Manager & Sommelier to Lead Their FOH Team

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Strathcona

Bar Gobo Looking to Add an Experienced Server to Their Wine Bar Team

Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Experienced Server Needed at Main Street’s Burdock & Co

Opportunity Knocks / East Vancouver

The Pie Shoppe Looking to Add a Pastry Chef to Their Tight Knit Team

Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

New Head Chef Sought to Lead The Cascade Room’s Kitchen