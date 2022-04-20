Oh Carolina Café Looking for a Few Baristas Ahead of Another Busy Season

The Goods from Oh Carolina

Vancouver, BC | The weather gets nicer, and the café gets busier! Thus, Oh Carolina is in need of a few baristas. Experienced is great, but if you’re passionate to learn, we’ll teach you. Come join the already amazing team, and have heaps of fun experimenting with new coffee drinks, all while tasting a steady supply of amazing food.

We offer medical benefits, discounts at all Gooseneck restaurants, competitive wages with tips, and flexible hours with no late nights. If all this sounds great to you, email hello@ohcarolina.ca today!