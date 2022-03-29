Popina Canteen Reopens on Granville Island Just in Time for Mini Egg Season

Community News / False Creek

Vancouver, BC | Granville Island’s Popina Canteen has officially reopened and is ready to welcome back locals and visitors alike to enjoy our famous fried chicken sandwiches, lobster rolls, grass-fed beef burgers, and Puffcreams with our proprietary soft peaks and playful toppings; as well as fresh lemonade, craft beer and cocktails on the patio. Now open seven days a week from 11am to 6pm, Popina Canteen offers Happy Hour from 2-5pm daily, with an ever-changing slate of delicious food and drink specials.

Perfectly timed for Easter, the celebrated quick-service eatery is bringing back its most popular Puffcream to date: the Mini Egg Puffcream. For a limited time only, Popina’s freshly baked cream puffs, filled with a swirl of original-recipe Birchwood Dairy vanilla soft-serve ice cream, will be loaded with Mini Eggs. Each one of Popina’s signature Puffcreams is priced at $8 ($6 for kids) and made with antibiotic-free, hormone-free Fraser Valley milk. Now available at both Popina Canteen (Granville Island Public Market) and Popina Cantina (Granville Island Net Loft) — but only until Easter, and then it’s gone!

Popina Canteen
Neighbourhood: False Creek
Ferry Dock, 1691 Johnston St., Granville Island | 604-428-7518 | WEBSITE
