Honour International Womxn’s Day with 33 Acres Brewing’s ‘The Good Fight’

Vancouver, BC | 33 Acres Brewing Companies’ fem-identifying production members and a few friends from the beer industry brewed a special Dry Hopped Kolsch, named The Good Fight, in celebration of International Womxn’s Day (March 8th)!

The Good Fight launches Friday, March 4th, and will be available exclusively in the tasting room, on draft only. Swing down to 33 Acres to join the team and cheers to an amazing #b33r for a good cause. A portion of proceeds will be donated to @shoeprojectcan, a Canadian organization whose mission is to help refugee and immigrant woman-identifying people who are new to Canada by providing a writing and performance program to help learn communication skills in English, and to aid in their success in this country.

33 Acres Brewing Co.
Neighbourhood: Main Street
15 West 8th Ave. | 604-620-4589 | WEBSITE
