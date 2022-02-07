Community News / Burnaby

JJ Bean’s New Station Square Location Announces Grand Opening Promotions

Portrait

The Goods from JJ Bean

Vancouver, BC | JJ Bean Station Square is now open! JJ Bean’s newest Burnaby location opened its doors on February 1, 2022. Located at 6067 Silver Drive, Burnaby, right between the Crystal Mall and Metropolis at Metrotown. This bright and stylish café has it all, including a beautiful 1920s-inspired Art Deco interior that will keep your eyes wandering in wonder while waiting for some delicious coffee and fresh-baked pastries that we make in-house daily. JJ Station Square will be open every day from 6am to 6pm. We’re looking forward to serving you at our newest location!

Grand Opening celebrations will run Tuesday, February 15 through Saturday, February 19 as follows:

TUESDAY 15 – 50% OFF BAKED GOODS
Limit of two items per customer.

WEDNESDAY 16 – $2 TRADITIONAL DRINKS
Cappuccinos, espressos, macchiatos.

THURSDAY 17 – 50% OFF LUNCH ITEMS
Limit of one person customer.

FRIDAY 18 – 50% OFF TRAVEL MUGS
Keep Cup and Black Miir Travelers only.

SATURDAY 19 – BUY ONE 12oz. WHOLE BEAN BAG, AND GET ONE FREE.
Limit of one pair of bags per customer, free will be the bag of lesser or equal value.

These promotions will only happen at JJ Station Square (6067 Silver Drive, Burnaby), while supplies last. We will have a special announcement coming soon regarding a gift card sale, please join our mailing list at jjbeancoffee.com to stay tuned to any upcoming updates.

JJ Bean (Station Square)
Neighbourhood: Burnaby
6067 Silver Dr. | 604-566-3455 | WEBSITE
JJ Bean’s New Station Square Location Announces Grand Opening Promotions

There are 0 comments

Burnaby

From The Collection / Burnaby

FROM THE COLLECTION // Gleaning Hope from One Artist’s Depiction of an Everyday Activity

Mandy Choie, Collections Assistant at the Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre, shares her interpretation of an illustrated relic of Vancouver's past.

7 Places
The Dishes / Burnaby

Jenice Yu Does ‘The Dishes’

The co-founder of local seafood company F.I.S.H walks us through an ideal day of drinking and dining in Vancouver.

Heads Up / Burnaby

Local Art Sale to Support Indian Residential School Survivors On Now Until July 4th

Starting today, 14 local artists are coming together to put on the virtual show of paintings, ceramics and more.

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / Burnaby

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // Something New Is Boldly Brewing in South Burnaby

On sunny days, Studio’s close proximity to the Royal Oak skytrain and Deer Lake Park attracts the city's park-drinking ilk.

From The Collection / Burnaby

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Memento of Grouse Mountain From a Bygone Era

David Kloepfer, Library Assistant at SFU Library Special Collections and Rare Books, shares a postcard he recently discovered...

Diner / Burnaby

One of BC’s Top Restaurants Set to Close Due to Massive Rent Increase

The award-winning PearTree - a fixture for 23 years - was a driving force in the development of British Columbia's culinary identity.

Popular

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Opening Soon: Hānai Moves Into The Old Ugly Dumpling Space on Commercial Drive

New restaurant concept, Hānai, is moving into the old Ugly Dumpling location at 1590 Commercial Drive. As the Hānai crew rally together to transform the space, we take a behind-the-scenes look inside…

Opening Soon / Main Street

Opening Soon: ‘Bar Susu’ Popping Up Inside the Old ‘The Whip’ Space, Slated to Open Later This Month

The space at 209 East 6th Ave is already getting a new identity (albeit a temporary one) as a dinner and late night pop-up bar concept from the Published on Main crew.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Opening Soon: Say Hey Cafe & Deli Set To Reopen in Chinatown

After two years of dormancy, the old Say Hey Cafe at 156 E Pender St is finally getting a new lease on life as Chef (and sandwich enthusiast) Lina Caschetto steps up to the plate as the new owner.

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 18

Scout's bulleted, easy-to-consume compendium of news and fresh headlines from the local food and drink scene.

You Should Know / Mt. Pleasant

How to Familiarize Yourself with Mount Pleasant’s Rich and Little Known History, On Foot

Christine Hagemoen shares a sampling of the many stories haunting this Vancouver neighbourhood, included in her newly published walking guide.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / East Vancouver

Odd Society and The Dessert Club Present ‘A Sunday Kind of Love’ Collaboration

Community News / East Vancouver

Shop Lineage Ceramics In-Person at Their Temporary Retail Location, Feb. 5-14

Community News / Downtown

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Writes Recipes for True Romance This Valentine’s Day

Community News / Kitsilano

Fall in Love with Fable Kitchen’s Three-Course Valentine’s Day Menu