JJ Bean’s New Station Square Location Announces Grand Opening Promotions

The Goods from JJ Bean

Vancouver, BC | JJ Bean Station Square is now open! JJ Bean’s newest Burnaby location opened its doors on February 1, 2022. Located at 6067 Silver Drive, Burnaby, right between the Crystal Mall and Metropolis at Metrotown. This bright and stylish café has it all, including a beautiful 1920s-inspired Art Deco interior that will keep your eyes wandering in wonder while waiting for some delicious coffee and fresh-baked pastries that we make in-house daily. JJ Station Square will be open every day from 6am to 6pm. We’re looking forward to serving you at our newest location!

Grand Opening celebrations will run Tuesday, February 15 through Saturday, February 19 as follows:

TUESDAY 15 – 50% OFF BAKED GOODS

Limit of two items per customer. WEDNESDAY 16 – $2 TRADITIONAL DRINKS

Cappuccinos, espressos, macchiatos. THURSDAY 17 – 50% OFF LUNCH ITEMS

Limit of one person customer. FRIDAY 18 – 50% OFF TRAVEL MUGS

Keep Cup and Black Miir Travelers only. SATURDAY 19 – BUY ONE 12oz. WHOLE BEAN BAG, AND GET ONE FREE.

Limit of one pair of bags per customer, free will be the bag of lesser or equal value.

These promotions will only happen at JJ Station Square (6067 Silver Drive, Burnaby), while supplies last. We will have a special announcement coming soon regarding a gift card sale, please join our mailing list at jjbeancoffee.com to stay tuned to any upcoming updates.