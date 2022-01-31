The Keefer Yard to Host Special DD Mau Fundraiser Pop-Up, Jan. 31 – Feb. 6

The Goods from Keefer Bar

Vancouver, BC | We’re happy to be partnering up with @ddmau_chinatown and @patron to host a flood relief fundraiser for their establishment. In late 2021, DD Mau’s Chinatown location suffered a massive flood from a burst pipe which caused their restaurant to close.

For this fundraiser DD Mau has crafted a POPUP food menu for The Keefer Yard, and we’ll be featuring a Patron refreshment for the week.

100% of proceeds from both their POPUP food sales and the Patron cocktail will be donated to DD Mau in an effort to restore their restaurant.



How Guests Can Reserve a Spot: https://thekeeferbar.com/reservations or through the link in our social media bios (@thekeeferyard | @thekeeferbar).

We’ll also be leaving lots of room for walk-ins so if guests can’t snag a reservation, they can always swing by.