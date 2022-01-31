Community News / Chinatown

The Keefer Yard to Host Special DD Mau Fundraiser Pop-Up, Jan. 31 – Feb. 6

Portrait

The Goods from Keefer Bar

Vancouver, BC | We’re happy to be partnering up with @ddmau_chinatown and @patron to host a flood relief fundraiser for their establishment. In late 2021, DD Mau’s Chinatown location suffered a massive flood from a burst pipe which caused their restaurant to close.

For this fundraiser DD Mau has crafted a POPUP food menu for The Keefer Yard, and we’ll be featuring a Patron refreshment for the week.

100% of proceeds from both their POPUP food sales and the Patron cocktail will be donated to DD Mau in an effort to restore their restaurant.

How Guests Can Reserve a Spot: https://thekeeferbar.com/reservations or through the link in our social media bios (@thekeeferyard | @thekeeferbar).

We’ll also be leaving lots of room for walk-ins so if guests can’t snag a reservation, they can always swing by.

Keefer Yard
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
135 Keefer St. | WEBSITE
The Keefer Yard to Host Special DD Mau Fundraiser Pop-Up, Jan. 31 – Feb. 6
Chinatown’s ‘The Keefer Yard’ Seeks Team Members With Energetic, Positive Attitudes

There are 0 comments

Chinatown

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Cozy Up With This Holiday Inspired ‘Rum-Pa-Pa-Pomme’ Cocktail Before It’s Gone

It's currently on the menu at the Chickadee Room and makes for a lovely sipper on these cold December evenings.

Heads Up / Chinatown

Take A Look At The ‘Casuarina Nights’ Menu At Nancy Go Yaya.

You know her as Nancy Go Yaya during the day, but beginning this weekend, the bright and lively Singaporean cafe reveals her sultry 'evening' side.

From The Collection / Chinatown

FROM THE COLLECTION // Irish Fight, Resolve and Determination Distilled Into a Whiskey Bottle

Restaurant owner, Seán Heather, teases our tastebuds with a handsome and delicious rarity that's definitely not on the menu at Irish Heather Shebeen...

Heads Up / Chinatown

The Chinatown Storytelling Centre Announces Their Much-Anticipated Opening Date

Years in the making, and offering over 100 different Chinese Canadian perspectives, the Centre will officially be open to the public on Saturday, November 6th.

2 Places
Heads Up / Chinatown

Inaugural ‘Fire Dragon Festival’ Happening in Chinatown This Weekend

Join in the community healing process and help set a positive precedent by joining in on the Chinatown festivities from Sept 24-26.

Heads Up / Chinatown

Paul Wong’s New Book ‘Occupying Chinatown’ Launching this September

On September 11th, head to the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden for the artist's limited-edition hardcover book release.

Popular

Opening Soon / Downtown

Opening Soon: Cantina 189

Marcelo Ramirez and Tara Davies team up to open Cantina 189, a cocktail-forward bar with small plates and a sexy glow slated to open in March, 2022.

Tea and Two Slices

On Pearl Clutching, Gaslighting, and Housing Supply vs. Housing Affordability.

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr ponders Vancouver’s population decrease, the question of crime rates, the difference between housing 'supply' and housing affordability (and much more).

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Community News / Chinatown

Bao Bei Kicks Off the ‘Year of the Tiger’ with Special New Menu and Celebration

97 Places
Restaurant Graveyard

Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

With the help of many diners and restaurant industry veterans, we bring you this growing token of remembrance!

Previous
Marché Mon Pitou Announces Reservations, Valentine’s Day Dinner, and Whole Cake Pre-Orders
Next
The Incredible Sustainable and Complete Protein Seafood to Seek Out in February

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Commercial Drive

Happy Hour Now All Day, Every Day at Memphis Blues BBQ on Commercial Drive

Community News / Fraserhood

Osteria Savio Volpe Welcomes New Head Chef Andrea Alridge, Rekindles Wood Fire

Community News / Burnaby

Score Brownie Points This Valentine’s Day with Treats from Mon Paris Pâtisserie

Community News

The Incredible Sustainable and Complete Protein Seafood to Seek Out in February