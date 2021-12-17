Check Out 33 Brewing Experiment’s Festive-Forward New B33r Drop

The Goods from 33 Brewing Experiment
Vancouver, BC | Brewed with barley, wheat and spelt and fermented with a special mixed culture in oak Foeder #3 this beer was refermented on BC sourced cranberries for a delicate berry character and complex acidity. A festive-forward lip-puckering foodies’ b33r, our 2021 BC Cranberry Sour, a limited release of 725 bottles, is now available in our tasting room & online shop only.
33B-EXP.009.MKII
2021 BC Cranberry Sour
TANGY, BRIGHT, FESTIVE
5.7% ABV
750ml
Aroma: Delicate honey, sour hard candy, fresh jam
Flavour: Puckering sauce, tart red vine berry, lemony citrus
