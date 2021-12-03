Celebrate Christmas Eve at Main Street’s ‘Tocador’

The Goods from Tocador
Vancouver, BC | Celebrate Christmas Eve with us at Tocador! Enjoy festive cocktails such as our hot mulled wine at our Winter Wonderland on Main Street.
A portion of sales will be donated to SUPA Society who provide unique experiences such as Surf’s Up and Sk8 Day for families living with autism.
SECRET SANTA: Join us for a game of Secret Santa! To play, bring a gift valued $20 and take your pick from under our Christmas cactus. There may be some surprises from us under there as well.
From 4pm until late.
Reservations now open on our website.
