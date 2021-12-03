Community News / Main Street

Celebrate Christmas Eve at Main Street’s ‘Tocador’

Portrait

The Goods from Tocador

Vancouver, BC | Celebrate Christmas Eve with us at Tocador! Enjoy festive cocktails such as our hot mulled wine at our Winter Wonderland on Main Street.

A portion of sales will be donated to SUPA Society who provide unique experiences such as Surf’s Up and Sk8 Day for families living with autism.

SECRET SANTA: Join us for a game of Secret Santa! To play, bring a gift valued $20 and take your pick from under our Christmas cactus. There may be some surprises from us under there as well.

From 4pm until late.

Reservations now open on our website.

Tocador
Neighbourhood: Main Street
2610 Main St. | 604-620-2433 | WEBSITE
Celebrate Christmas Eve at Main Street’s ‘Tocador’
Main Street’s ‘Tocador’ On the Hunt for a Chef de Partie and Line Cook

There are 0 comments

Main Street

7 Places
Heads Up / Main Street

Sip, Shop and Stroll Main Street During the First Ever ‘Pleasant Pairings’ Event

Set the tone for the month of December by meandering up Main Street on December 1st, when seven neighbourhood shops will be paired with as many Naramata-based wine and liquor producers.

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

COOL THINGS WE WANT // Pacific Rhythm’s ‘Sipping Wine Feeling Fine!’ T-Shirt

Meet our new favourite t-shirt, designed by the local record label in conjunction with Open Ferment Natural Wine Fair's first event.

Track and Food / Main Street

TRACK & FOOD // Shira Blustein Talks Cookbook Creation, Punk Rock and Running a Restaurant

A fun and informative interview with the owner of Main Street's highly acclaimed vegetarian restaurants, Acorn and The Arbor.

Heads Up / Main Street

Get ‘Bitter Together’ at the 2021 Vancouver Radicchio Festival, Oct. 20th

Fans of vegetables (and vegetable puns) cannot miss out on the one-night-only tasting event, hosted by Main Street farm-to-table restaurant, Burdock & Co.

TBT / Main Street

Five Years Ago This Week, Inside the Mess That Would Eventually Become ‘The Arbor’

It's been five years since they first broke ground on The Acorn's casual cousin. Take a look inside its messy beginnings.

2 Places
Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We Want Some Summer in a Bottle From Vancouver’s Own Penny Frances Apothecary

The new scents take us to late July strolls through the night gardens of Italian villas and to relaxed California patios...

Popular

Opening Soon / Hastings Sunrise

A Look Inside ‘Elephant’, Opening Soon on Powell Street.

A new project brought to us by Miki Ellis (Dachi), Stephen Whiteside (Dachi) and chef Justin Ell will offer a omakase-style menu, as well as à la carte dining for walk-ins beginning Friday, December 3, 2021.

13 Places
Heads Up

Our Guide to December’s Holiday Markets, Fairs and Pop-Ups, Mapped

A list designed for those, like us, who would rather opt out of the mall madness in favour of a more convivial and community-minded atmosphere when shopping this season...

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Take a Look Inside Zarak, Opening Soon in Mount Pleasant

7 Places
Heads Up / Main Street

Sip, Shop and Stroll Main Street During the First Ever ‘Pleasant Pairings’ Event

Set the tone for the month of December by meandering up Main Street on December 1st, when seven neighbourhood shops will be paired with as many Naramata-based wine and liquor producers.

8 Places
The Dishes / East Vancouver

Krampus Does ‘The Dishes’

Krampus takes some time away from his busy holiday schedule to retail his ideal day of eating and drinking in Vancouver, when he's in town.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Commercial Drive

Orders for Memphis Blues BBQ’s Smoked Turkeys and Hams Now Open

Community News / Fraserhood

Weekend Brunch Now On the Menu at ‘Oh Carolina’

Community News / False Creek

From Christmas through New Year’s Eve, Alimentaria Mexicana Brings the Heat

Community News / Main Street

Como? Tapería Announces New Multi-Course ‘Taste Our Travels’ Menu