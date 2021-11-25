The Tip Out, Vol. 16

Welcome to ‘The Tip Out’, Scout’s bulleted, easy-to-consume compendium of news and fresh headlines from the local food and drink scene.

Anh and Chi Vietnamese restaurant is celebrating five years of business with a multi-course family style menu (pictured above), available December 1-16. Plan ahead by making a reservation so that you don’t miss out on this feast.

Mushroom season is in full swing! Time to sign up for one of Swallowtail’s upcoming autumn/winter foraging trips before they sell out.

It’s soup season! La Taqueria is now dishing out bowls of ‘Birriamen’ from all locations.

Is OG ramen more your speed? Aburi To Go has ramen kits that you can take home to make with friends.

A comforting, “French-ish” bowl of Seafood Bouillabaisse is definitely on the agenda, now that Collective Goods is officially open for dinner!

Looking for more delicious ways to warm up? We suggest some locally distilled whisky: Sons of Vancouver’s upcoming’Marshmallows Over a Campfire’ release and Odd Society’s recent ‘Peat & Smoke’ double release.

Not a whisky drinker? Strange Fellows’ KRAMPUS Abbey Dubbel should also do the trick!

Searching for a way to do some ‘guilt free gift giving?’ Check out Livlite’s new local and low-waste holiday boxes.

On to the sweet stuff! Mon Paris Patisserie is always a reliable source for cute, holiday-themed confections.

Dessert Club is partnering up with Legends Haul to make it easy for you to get your hands on one of their retro-inspired icebox cakes – both the ‘Lemon Ritz’ (layers of lemon cream, lemon curd and Ritz crackers) and ‘Pumpkin Spice’ (layers of pumpkin spice mousse and soft gingerbread cookies) sound like a pretty fine thing to have in the fridge. Grab these guys at Legends Haul starting December 1.

Marche Mon Pitou knows it’s important to treat yourself – in this case to a relaxing brunch – while also checking off your holiday shopping list.

Put aside some time to wander Main Street (between E 20th and E 21st) next Wednesday night for Pleasant Pairings, an evening of shop hopping and complimentary wine tastings with the motto: “small shops, great wine, what a pleasant time”. We can get behind that!

Also happening in the neighbourhood: The Juice Truck kicks off its Plant-Based Market on Main Street this Friday.

Speaking of plants, The Acorn brings back brunch service beginning Sunday, November 28th. Score a reservation here.

Plan a French-inspired holiday feast, with these appetizing offerings from Provence Marinaside.

Or maybe a big ol’ Southern-inspired BBQ spread, catered by Memphis Blues BBQ, is more your style?

From cookie kits to traditional Turkey and vegetarian options a-plenty, the holiday spread from Edge Catering has something for everyone at your holiday dinner.

Plan ahead by putting in your order for one of these elaborate, traditional Japanese New Year’s Osechi boxes from Yama Cafe before the December 18th deadline. 2022 is sounding better already!

No matter what you’re serving this season, a stunning and utilitarian table setting is always appreciated. This holiday gift guide from Lineage Ceramics will sort you out.

New seasonal menus from Bacchus and Minami have us seriously drooling.

Need some help getting into the spirit of the season? Hit the bar at Tocador for a cranberry sauced mojito, available as part of their ‘Winter Wonderland Pop Up’.

Looking for work? Check out Scout’s Opportunity Knocks section.