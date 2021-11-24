‘Collective Goods’ Neighbourhood Bistro and Grocer Now Open for Dinner

The Goods from Collective Goods

Vancouver, BC | Commercial Street has long been a quaint, quiet, and beautiful hidden gem, longing for a neighbourhood restaurant to tie it all together. This week, Collective Goods Bistro opens offering a spot to enjoy Classic French structures interpreted by Executive Chef Sean Reeve (The Mackenzie Room, Say Mercy).

Collective Goods Bistro offers comforting and nostalgic “French-ish” food with familiar French dishes like Steak Frites, Seafood Bouillabaisse and Beef Tartare along with the bustling tempo of a Neighborhood Bistro.

The shared space at 3532 Commercial Street features a daytime Grocer from 10am – 5pm and converts into a nighttime Bistro for 530 dinner service Wednesday to Sunday.

The wine list has been carefully and thoughtfully curated by Collective Hospitality’s Wine Director, Shiva Reddy, weaving together well-known local labels with interesting, obscure, and exciting international offerings all designed to complement Chef Sean’s vision.

Collective Goods is the newest venture for the Collective Hospitality Group, who gleaned the idea for this Bistro and Grocer during the first lockdown. ‘The food we were making for the community was so well-received that we wanted to find a way to keep making those meal kits available to the community’, says Andrew Jameson. ‘Chef Sean, Katie, Antonio and I all cut our teeth working at a French Bistro together, so it made a lot of sense to explore the two concepts together in a shared space tucked into an already fun, family friendly neighbourhood.’.

Guests can expect simple, approachable dishes that appear on the plate as they read on the menu – Steak Frites, Beef Tartare, Seafood Bouillabaisse, Chicken Liver Mousse and so on. ‘We call it French-ish because although the structures and tempo are derived from French cuisine, we do take creative liberties here and there. The Cornish Hen for example features a Portuguese Piri Piri sauce, as a tribute to Casa Verde who inhabited this space before us for years’ says Chef Sean.

Collective Goods Bistro will be open Wed-Sun at 530pm, and is available for both reservations and walk-ins. The Grocer will be open Wed-Sun from 10am to 5pm (with dine-in ending at 4pm).