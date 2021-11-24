Community News / Commercial Drive

‘Collective Goods’ Neighbourhood Bistro and Grocer Now Open for Dinner

Portrait

The Goods from Collective Goods

Vancouver, BC | Commercial Street has long been a quaint, quiet, and beautiful hidden gem, longing for a neighbourhood restaurant to tie it all together. This week, Collective Goods Bistro opens offering a spot to enjoy Classic French structures interpreted by Executive Chef Sean Reeve (The Mackenzie Room, Say Mercy).

Collective Goods Bistro offers comforting and nostalgic “French-ish” food with familiar French dishes like Steak Frites, Seafood Bouillabaisse and Beef Tartare along with the bustling tempo of a Neighborhood Bistro.

The shared space at 3532 Commercial Street features a daytime Grocer from 10am – 5pm and converts into a nighttime Bistro for 530 dinner service Wednesday to Sunday.

The wine list has been carefully and thoughtfully curated by Collective Hospitality’s Wine Director, Shiva Reddy, weaving together well-known local labels with interesting, obscure, and exciting international offerings all designed to complement Chef Sean’s vision.

Collective Goods is the newest venture for the Collective Hospitality Group, who gleaned the idea for this Bistro and Grocer during the first lockdown. ‘The food we were making for the community was so well-received that we wanted to find a way to keep making those meal kits available to the community’, says Andrew Jameson. ‘Chef Sean, Katie, Antonio and I all cut our teeth working at a French Bistro together, so it made a lot of sense to explore the two concepts together in a shared space tucked into an already fun, family friendly neighbourhood.’.

Guests can expect simple, approachable dishes that appear on the plate as they read on the menu – Steak Frites, Beef Tartare, Seafood Bouillabaisse, Chicken Liver Mousse and so on. ‘We call it French-ish because although the structures and tempo are derived from French cuisine, we do take creative liberties here and there. The Cornish Hen for example features a Portuguese Piri Piri sauce, as a tribute to Casa Verde who inhabited this space before us for years’ says Chef Sean.

Collective Goods Bistro will be open Wed-Sun at 530pm, and is available for both reservations and walk-ins. The Grocer will be open Wed-Sun from 10am to 5pm (with dine-in ending at 4pm).

Collective Goods
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
3532 Commercial St.
‘Collective Goods’ Neighbourhood Bistro and Grocer Now Open for Dinner
Order Your Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner Kit from Collective Goods

There are 0 comments

Commercial Drive

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Glizzies, Nachos, Art and Sneakers: DownLow Team Takes on Convenience Store Culture On The Drive

11 Places
Picking Grapes / Commercial Drive

Picking Grapes with Chef and Wine Pro, Vish Mayekar

The Head Chef of Caffe La Tana and Pepino's, and certified wine professional, shares his wealth of grape knowledge and passion for BC wines...

Commercial Drive

Caffè La Tana Finally Becomes The Wine Bar It Was Always Meant To Be

Caffè La Tana expands hours, and menu to operate evenings as the wine bar it was always meant to be.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try One of the Most Interesting Cocktails on Commercial Drive

Bartender Felipe Torres of La Mezcaleria has created a line-up of drinks with one that stands out for its street food inspiration.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try This Delicious Handheld at East Van’s New ‘Vennie’s Sub Shop’

The meatloaf in this Livia potato bunned beauty is classically glazed and smeared with a sauce reminiscent of Triple-O's.

Track and Food / Commercial Drive

TRACK & FOOD // Local Chefs Talk Collaboration, Pandemics and Delivery Apps

In this episode, Jamie and Mickey speak to chefs Doug Stephen and Phil Scarfone about working their way through weird times.

Popular

Track and Food

TRACK & FOOD // Adam Henderson On Superflux {Cabana}, Opening a Brewery and Following Your Dreams

In discussion with Adam Henderson, co-owner of the much respected Superflux brand, on the heels of the opening the new Victoria restaurant.

Community News / North Vancouver

Sons of Vancouver Distillery Announces ‘Marshmallows Over a Campfire’ Whisky Release

6 Places
Community News

La Taqueria Introduces New ‘Birriamen’, Available From All Locations

10 Places
Scout List

Scout List, Vol. 583

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from November 17 to November 23, 2021

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Previous
Two Cool Closet Sales To Check Out in Gastown This Weekend
Next
The Sustainable and Delicious Alaskan Fish that Ocean Wise Recommends Eating This December

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Potluck Hawker Eatery Celebrates the Holiday Season with New Winter Crab Specials

Community News

The Sustainable and Delicious Alaskan Fish that Ocean Wise Recommends Eating This December

Community News / North Vancouver

Sons of Vancouver Distillery Announces ‘Marshmallows Over a Campfire’ Whisky Release

Community News / Main Street

Anh and Chi Marks Five Years with Exclusive Family-Style Tasting Menus, This December