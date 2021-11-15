Chocolate Gifts From Mon Paris Pâtisserie Spread Comfort & Joy This Holiday Season

The Goods from Mon Paris Pâtisserie

Vancouver, BC | Sweetening the season with exquisite chocolate creations and adorable treats, Mon Paris Pâtisserie presents a holiday collection perfect for gift-giving. Charming chocolate creations by Mon Paris’ Head Chocolatier, Mark Flaming provide comfort and joy during the holidays. From playful snowmen made with white, milk, and dark chocolate, to stunning trees filled with dried tropical fruit and nuts, Mon Paris offers a variety of ways to show your appreciation for those you love. If you’re looking for a tasty activity to enjoy with friends and family, Festive Cookie Kits are back—a fun and tasty way to spread holiday cheer!

Holiday Chocolate Gifts

• Tree, $32: milk or dark chocolate, with a variety of nuts and dried tropical fruits.

• Snowman, $25: milk, dark, and white chocolate.

• Poinsettia Flowerpot, $23: milk, dark, and ruby chocolate.

• Ornament, $18: milk or dark chocolate ornaments, with two signature truffles.

• Chocolate Boxes, $31.50: 16 bonbons in a variety of signature flavours, enrobed in white, milk and dark Belgian chocolate.



Festive Cookie Kit

• Christmas Cookie Decorating Kit, $25: 16 baked sugar cookies, coloured royal icing, and festive sprinkles.

The 2021 holiday chocolate collection is available now at Mon Paris Pâtisserie. Orders for holiday collection treats, cookie kits, and Belgian chocolate bonbons can be made online at monparis.ca/christmas, in person at Mon Paris (4396 Beresford St., Burnaby), or by phone at 604-564-5665.