Anh and Chi Marks Five Years with Exclusive Family-Style Tasting Menus, This December

The Goods from Anh and Chi

Vancouver, BC | Beloved Vancouver Vietnamese restaurant Anh and Chi (3388 Main Street) is marking five successful years as one of the city’s culinary destinations with two exclusive Family-Style Tasting Menus, only available in the month of December.

“We started Anh and Chi with a few of our parents’ recipes, a handful of committed industry folks and a desire to bring people from different cultures and generations together to reimagine and redefine the Vietnamese dining experience,” says Amélie Nguyễn, who co-owns Anh and Chi with her brother Vincent Nguyễn. “These menus are our way of saying thank you, showcasing some very special dishes that represents our journey to five years. We hope to continue paying tribute to the culinary and cultural roots our parents proudly planted here in Vancouver that ultimately paved the way for Anh and Chi.”

Intended for four to six people to enjoy and share around the table, each of the two four-course celebratory menus offer an array of authentic Vietnamese fare including an appetizer of Bánh Khot (Crispy Turmeric Prawn Cakes) and a choice between two special anniversary feature mains: Cari Cua (Curry Dungeness Crab) with sides and Gỏi Bắp Chuối (Seared Scallop & Banana Blossom Salad) together with Cơm Chiên Cua (Soft-Shell Crab Fried Rice). For a sweet finish, a creative dessert-course collaboration with Cadeaux Bakery of Chocolate Cake filled with Jasmine Cream and Coffee Mousse and finished in Vietnamese Coffee Buttercream.

ANH AND CHI FIFTH ANNIVERSARY TASTING MENUS

December 1 to 16, 2021

$65 to $75 per person++

APPETIZER

Bánh Khot

(Crispy Turmeric Prawn Cakes)

crispy turmeric cakes filled with prawns, coconut milk, green onions, lettuce, Vietnamese herbs, Mẹ’s Chilli Fish Sauce

*Served with a celebratory glass of Fitzpatrick Fitz Crémant sparkling wine

FIRST

Khay Bánh Hỏi Lụi Nướng

(DIY Street-Side Platter sharing dish served tableside)

rice paper, fine rice vermicelli, fresh lettuce, pickled carrots and daikon, Vietnamese herbs, house-made pork sausage, beef in betel leaf, grilled chicken, grilled whole prawn, sugarcane prawn mousse, crispy pork spring rolls, Me’s Chilli Fish Sauce

SECOND

Bún Riêu Cua

(Grandma’s Crab-Tomato Noodle Soup)

crab meat and roe soufflé, fried organic tofu, crab claw, fresh tomatoes, green onions, rice vermicelli noodles, pork bone broth, shrimp paste

THIRD

(Choice between Cari Cua with sides OR Gỏi Bắp Chuối and Cơm Chiên Cua)

Cari Cua

(Curry Dungeness Crab)

whole live Dungeness crab, coconut curry, Thai basil, bird’s eye chilli

Đậu Que Xào Dậu Hũ

(Tofu & Green Beans)

wok-fried French green beans, organic tofu, minced garlic

Cơm

(Steamed Jasmine Rice)

OR

Gỏi Bắp Chuối

(Scallop & Banana Blossom Salad)

seared East Coast scallops, fresh banana blossom, pickled daikon, carrots and red onions, Vietnamese mint, Cognac vinaigrette

Cơm Chiên Cua

(Soft-Shell Crab Fried Rice)

tempura soft-shell crab, jasmine rice, Asian greens, garlic chips, French breakfast radish

FOURTH

Bánh chuối

(Banana Cake)

Native Vietnamese banana, French baguette, Cognac, Pandan coconut milk

AND

Anh and Chi x Cadeaux Bakery Collab:

chocolate cake filled with jasmine cream and coffee mousse, finished in Vietnamese coffee buttercream



The Anh and Chi bartending team has also created a range of new cocktails to celebrate the occasion in fine style, including the Mẹ’s Garden Martini (gin, rosemary infused French vermouth blend, grapefruit and hops bitters, grape acid, Mezcal rinse), $15, and the Long An Grasshopper (brandy, Branca Menta, pandan-infused coconut cream, taro syrup, nutmeg), $15.

Anh and Chi was launched in 2016 by brother-and-sister team and culinary entrepreneurs Vincent and Amélie, born to and raised here in Vancouver by Vietnamese refugees Hoàng & Lý Nguyen. For more than three decades, Hoàng and Lý owned and operated one of the first and longest-running Pho specialty restaurants in the city — the iconic Pho Hoàng — on the same site as Anh and Chi.

“We’re so grateful to the community not just here in Mount Pleasant but across the city at large for all the love and support they’ve shown us since we embarked on this journey five years ago,” says Vincent. “At its heart, Anh and Chi is a tribute to our parents, but also the friends and family that helped us and families like us along the way, and we look forward to sharing those bonds with the many locals and visitors alike who have become like family to us, for years to come.”

Most recently, Anh and Chi winterized its expansive private patio with a handsome covering, and fire pit heaters. Guests can now dine on its popular lush green patio year-round.

Limited reservations are available for Anh and Chi’s anniversary dinner menus and must be booked 48-hours in advance. Reservations by donation can be made online at www.anhandchi.com.

For a complete list of hours and holiday opening dates, please visit www.anhandchi.com.