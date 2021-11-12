Community News / East Vancouver

KRAMPUS Abbey Dubbel Returns to Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC | KRAMPUS is back and just as malty, spicy, and warming as ever, and just in time to bring some warmth and cheer to the darkest time of the year!

KRAMPUS
Abbey Dubbel
Spicy / Malty / Warming

He was covered in fur from his head to his foot,
the colour of midnight, the colour of soot.

A bundle was squirming, slung over his back,
and he looked like a thief, sneaking off with his sack.

His eyes were like embers, glowing fierce in the night
– I froze in the shadows to hide from his sight!

A bundle of branches held tight in his fist,
reminded me that this was no happy tryst.

He had cloven hooves and a serpentine tail,
my shameful behavior he was here to wassail.

He was wickedly bad, an evil old devil.
I cringed when I saw him, his whole being so dreadful.

The glint in his eye and the nod of his head
soon gave me to know I had plenty to dread.

COLOUR Toffee
AROMA Spicy / Malty
CHARACTER Warming / Sweet start / Soft dry finish
A.B.V. 8.5%
PAIRS WITH Sausages / Red meat / Washed rind cheese / Swiss milk chocolate

BREWER’S NOTES
Krampus is a Belgian style Abbey Double brewed with Belgian candy sugar and dark malts. It is rich with the flavour of dried stone fruits subtle toffy and spice. This deceptively alcoholic beer has a long and warming effect on the constitution – just the thing to bring some warmth and cheer to the darkest time of the year!

Strange Fellows Brewing
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1345 Clark Dr. | 604-215-0092 | WEBSITE
KRAMPUSMARKT Returns to Strange Fellows Brewing, Dec. 3rd – 5th

