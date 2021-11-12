KRAMPUS Abbey Dubbel Returns to Strange Fellows Brewing

The Goods from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC | KRAMPUS is back and just as malty, spicy, and warming as ever, and just in time to bring some warmth and cheer to the darkest time of the year!

KRAMPUS

Abbey Dubbel

Spicy / Malty / Warming

He was covered in fur from his head to his foot,

the colour of midnight, the colour of soot.

A bundle was squirming, slung over his back,

and he looked like a thief, sneaking off with his sack.

His eyes were like embers, glowing fierce in the night

– I froze in the shadows to hide from his sight!

A bundle of branches held tight in his fist,

reminded me that this was no happy tryst.

He had cloven hooves and a serpentine tail,

my shameful behavior he was here to wassail.

He was wickedly bad, an evil old devil.

I cringed when I saw him, his whole being so dreadful.

The glint in his eye and the nod of his head

soon gave me to know I had plenty to dread.

COLOUR Toffee

AROMA Spicy / Malty

CHARACTER Warming / Sweet start / Soft dry finish

A.B.V. 8.5%

PAIRS WITH Sausages / Red meat / Washed rind cheese / Swiss milk chocolate

BREWER’S NOTES

Krampus is a Belgian style Abbey Double brewed with Belgian candy sugar and dark malts. It is rich with the flavour of dried stone fruits subtle toffy and spice. This deceptively alcoholic beer has a long and warming effect on the constitution – just the thing to bring some warmth and cheer to the darkest time of the year!