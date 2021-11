The Goods from Tocador

Vancouver, BC | If you’re ready to get festive then Tocador is ready for you, with their Winter Wonderland pop up. You will be welcomed by whacky decorations, a Christmas themed cocktail menu (cranberry sauced mojito, anyone?), large warming dishes and, of course, mulled wine!

Running from now until the end of the season. Go to www.tocador.ca to see the new menu. Reservations are accepted from Sunday to Thursday.