Sons of Vancouver Distillery Announces ‘Marshmallows Over a Campfire’ Whisky Release

Vancouver, BC | Sons of Vancouver Distillery is excited to release their second whisky, on sale to the public beginning Saturday, Nov 27th, 2021.

This cask-strength rye whisky, aptly named “Marshmallows Over a Campfire,”takes its namesake from its sweet and smokey tasting notes.

A strong whisky made from 98% rye grain and 2% malted barley, it was first aged in ex-amaretto barrels for four years, blended to taste, and then finished in a used Ardbeg Scotch barrel to round out the smokey campfire notes.

“We ain’t ageing water,” says owner James Lester, referring to the high alcohol, barrel-proof whisky which clocks in at 59.5% ABV. Marshmallows Over a Campfire fits in with the style of whisky the North Vancouver distillery that has become their signature, which is flavourful, cask-strength, rye whisky.

“Our opinion at the distillery is that smooth whiskies are boring. Our customers want big, bold whiskies that pack a punch.”

Sons of Vancouver Distillery’s previous release, Cigarettes on A Leather Jacket, was awarded Gold at the Canadian Artisan Spirit Competition.

“We definitely have lots more whisky that we’re super excited to share in the future, this will likely be the last whisky release we do until Summer 2022,” states Lester. “If you liked our first release, you won’t want to miss out on grabbing a bottle of Marshmallows Over a Campfire.”

This is the first whisky that distillers Jenna Diubaldo and Max Smith blended themselves. They found the amaretto barrel imparted honey graham crackers on the nose and vanilla icing sugar tasting notes. From there they blended and worked with the spirit to bring out more of the rye spice, and finally finished it in freshly dumped Scottish whisky barrels.

“Smokey, peaty rye whisky is not something you commonly see on the whisky market, so we wanted to try something different,” says Diubaldo. “The sweeter notes from the amaretto really paired well with the smokiness and natural rye spice of the whisky. We couldn’t be happier with how all the pieces came together to create a delicious rye that evokes a feeling of eating s’mores around the campfire.”

Sales for Marshmallows Over a Campfire start on Saturday, November 27th at 1pm, exclusively at the distillery, located at 1431 Crown Street in North Vancouver. The retail price is $119 tax included.

Due to limited quantities, online sales will only be available if bottles remain and will tentatively begin on Sunday, Nov 28th. The distillery is unable to accommodate holds or advance purchases.

Sons Of Vancouver Distillery
Neighbourhood: North Vancouver
1431 Crown St. | 778-340-5388 | WEBSITE
