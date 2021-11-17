Community News / Downtown

Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge Debuts New Seasonal Menus

Vancouver, BC | Wedgewood Hotel’s Bacchus Restaurant (845 Hornby Street) is helping guests cozy up to the changing seasons by introducing a sumptuous new dinner menu. Available now nightly throughout winter, executive chef Montgomery Lau and pastry chef Chris Janik have created savoury and sweet dishes that showcase a selection of classic and contemporary European fare with local flair.

Chef Lau’s new culinary collection celebrates the very best of the seasons via starters such as Maple Ginger Butternut Squash Soup with alderwood-smoked scallop, squash à l’étuvée, toasted pumpkin seed; Slow Roasted Root Vegetable & Baby Kale with fennel, parsnip, heirloom carrots, balsamic reduction; and Duck Rillettes Terrine with Foie Gras Torchon with brioche, merlot-poached pear, roasted almonds, apricot preserve, chamomile Riesling cloud.

“This menu pairs familiar flavours of winter with an inspired array of hearty, seasonally inspired dishes,” says Elpie Marinakis, co-owner and managing director of Wedgewood Hotel & Spa. “Our talented kitchen team gives our guests plenty of reasons to raise a glass and look forward to the changing of the seasons in Vancouver.”

In addition to handmade pasta dishes like Tagliatelle con Ragùalla Bolognese and Linguine Alla Vongole, Lau’s lineup of mouthwatering entrées include standouts such as Sablefish Poached in Citron Tarragon Butter with wild rice, baby spinach, carrot ginger purée, charred citrus oil; Pan-Roasted Yarrow Meadows Duck Breast with spelt spätzle, Tokyo turnips, compressed crimini mushrooms, porcini jus; and Half Rack of New Zealand Grass-Fed White Stripe Lamb with pommes paillasson, charred broccolini, roasted sunchoke, sunchoke purée.

For a sweet finishing note, Chef Janik has created his first collection of decadent handcrafted desserts, including Pumpkin Crème Brulée with apple compote, gingerbread sable; Chocolate Banana Dome with chocolate sponge, caramelized banana cream, crunchy wafer, walnuts praline Anglaise; and Dark Chocolate Japanese Soufflé Cake with citrus vanilla gel, yogurt orange brandy sorbet.

Dinner service at Bacchus is available starting from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly. Reservations are recommended and can be made at www.wedgewoodhotel.com.

