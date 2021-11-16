Odd Society Spirits’ Highly Anticipated Peated Whiskies Are Available Now

The Goods from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | Known for its innovative distilling and aging methods, Odd Society Spirits presents two softly smoked styles of peated whisky that honour old and new in its inaugural Peat & Smoke release. Distillers Gordon Glanz and Joel McNichol procured peated malt from Scotland and Washington State, coaxing specific characteristics from each to create two distinguishable whiskies that uniquely express the region from which the peat was sourced.

The Washington whisky is delicate with a lick of campfire smoke and touch of brininess—it’s the taste of the Pacific Northwest—while the Scottish is much more phenolic and viscous with classic Islay whisky characteristics.

Packaged in 375mL bottles at 46% ABV and sold individually for $40, Odd Society Peat & Smoke Whiskies are available now for purchase online, at the distillery (1725 Powell St., Vancouver) and select private liquor stores across the province.