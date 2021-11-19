Festive Favourites and Foodie Inspired Holiday Offerings from Edge Catering

The Goods from Edge Catering

Vancouver, BC | There’s a backlog of things to celebrate, and Christmas 2021 is certainly going to be one of them. Edge Catering is ready for all your home celebration needs this holiday season, whether you are hosting for two or twenty-two! Executive Chef Jasmin Porcic’s culinary mastery creates traditional festive favourites and new “foodie inspired” options that save you all the preparation required. From traditional turkey dinners to holiday themed canapés and sweets, Edge has your entertaining checklist covered.

You will be feeling good about your purchase as a portion of all holiday sales will go toward Kids Help Phone supporting mental health for kids all year long !

Take home the holidays this year with Edge’s holiday meal packages. Slow Roasted, Sliced Herb Butter Locally raised Turkey, white and dark meat, port gravy, sourdough, apple + cranberry stuffing celery, onion, apple, cranberry, herbs, Yukon Gold buttermilk mashed potatoes, locally grown maple squash, ancient grains, cranberry, wilted kale, winter vegetables + thyme butter. Chef’s selection including brussels sprouts, carrots, parsnips, root vegetables with cranberry & orange chutney. Dessert options include cranberry apple walnut galette w/ chantilly cream or Edge’s signature sticky toffee pudding w/ toffee sauce. In packages of 2 for $100 or 6 for $290 Looking for vegetarian options, extra accompaniments and more? Click here for a la carte add ons.



A festive alternative to turkey is Braised Beef Short Rib with port jus, Yorkshire puddings, Yukon gold buttermilk Mashed Potatoes, locally grown, maple squash, ancient grains, cranberry, wilted kale, and winter vegetables with thyme butter. Finish with a Cranberry Apple Walnut Galette w/ Chantilly cream or Edge Signature Sticky Toffee Pudding w/ toffee sauce. $130 for 2, and $380 for 6.

Looking for vegetarian options, extra accompaniments and more? Click here for a la carte add ons.

Set the tone for the amazing dinner to come, with an assortment of canapés served with a glass of champagne. Curated, handmade canapé deliverables from our kitchen to yours, simply heat and serve. $48/dozen. To check out our full Holiday Entertaining Canapé selection click here.



Cookie Decorating Kits. A fun filled festive activity for both the little ones and the kids at heart! Choose between 6 or 12 butter and gingerbread cookies including icings, sprinkles and all the holiday fixings! (and they taste great!!!) $30 Festive Baking Box. A sweet selection of holiday cookies, tarts and squares 18 pieces for $36.

Take home holiday meal packages Available Dec 24th

Other holiday options Dec 3 – 24th – 48 hour notice required.

Pickup / Drop off / Edge Staff available on request.

To order: sales@edgecatering.ca or call 604-876-7226