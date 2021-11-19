Community News / East Vancouver

Festive Favourites and Foodie Inspired Holiday Offerings from Edge Catering

Portrait

The Goods from Edge Catering

Vancouver, BC | There’s a backlog of things to celebrate, and Christmas 2021 is certainly going to be one of them. Edge Catering is ready for all your home celebration needs this holiday season, whether you are hosting for two or twenty-two! Executive Chef Jasmin Porcic’s culinary mastery creates traditional festive favourites and new “foodie inspired” options that save you all the preparation required. From traditional turkey dinners to holiday themed canapés and sweets, Edge has your entertaining checklist covered.

You will be feeling good about your purchase as a portion of all holiday sales will go toward Kids Help Phone supporting mental health for kids all year long !

Take home the holidays this year with Edge’s holiday meal packages. Slow Roasted, Sliced Herb Butter Locally raised Turkey, white and dark meat, port gravy, sourdough, apple + cranberry stuffing celery, onion, apple, cranberry, herbs, Yukon Gold buttermilk mashed potatoes, locally grown maple squash, ancient grains, cranberry, wilted kale, winter vegetables + thyme butter. Chef’s selection including brussels sprouts, carrots, parsnips, root vegetables with cranberry & orange chutney. Dessert options include cranberry apple walnut galette w/ chantilly cream or Edge’s signature sticky toffee pudding w/ toffee sauce. In packages of 2 for $100 or 6 for $290 Looking for vegetarian options, extra accompaniments and more? Click here for a la carte add ons.

A festive alternative to turkey is Braised Beef Short Rib with port jus, Yorkshire puddings, Yukon gold buttermilk Mashed Potatoes, locally grown, maple squash, ancient grains, cranberry, wilted kale, and winter vegetables with thyme butter. Finish with a Cranberry Apple Walnut Galette w/ Chantilly cream or Edge Signature Sticky Toffee Pudding w/ toffee sauce. $130 for 2, and $380 for 6.

Looking for vegetarian options, extra accompaniments and more? Click here for a la carte add ons.

Set the tone for the amazing dinner to come, with an assortment of canapés served with a glass of champagne. Curated, handmade canapé deliverables from our kitchen to yours, simply heat and serve. $48/dozen. To check out our full Holiday Entertaining Canapé selection click here.

Cookie Decorating Kits. A fun filled festive activity for both the little ones and the kids at heart! Choose between 6 or 12 butter and gingerbread cookies including icings, sprinkles and all the holiday fixings! (and they taste great!!!) $30 Festive Baking Box. A sweet selection of holiday cookies, tarts and squares 18 pieces for $36.

Take home holiday meal packages Available Dec 24th
Other holiday options Dec 3 – 24th – 48 hour notice required.
Pickup / Drop off / Edge Staff available on request.
To order: sales@edgecatering.ca or call 604-876-7226

Edge Catering
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1927 East Hastings St. | 604-876-7226 | WEBSITE
Festive Favourites and Foodie Inspired Holiday Offerings from Edge Catering
Pre-Orders for Edge Catering’s Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner To-Go Feast Now Open

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Cool Things We Want / East Vancouver

COOL THINGS WE WANT // A Pair of Peated Whiskies from Odd Society Spirits

Count on the East Van distillery to keep our liquor cabinet well-stocked with irresistible - almost illicitly so - and out-of-the-ordinary bottles of booze.

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

COOL THINGS WE WANT // Pacific Rhythm’s ‘Sipping Wine Feeling Fine!’ T-Shirt

Meet our new favourite t-shirt, designed by the local record label in conjunction with Open Ferment Natural Wine Fair's first event.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Glizzies, Nachos, Art and Sneakers: DownLow Team Takes on Convenience Store Culture On The Drive

Track and Food / Main Street

TRACK & FOOD // Shira Blustein Talks Cookbook Creation, Punk Rock and Running a Restaurant

A fun and informative interview with the owner of Main Street's highly acclaimed vegetarian restaurants, Acorn and The Arbor.

Heads Up / Chinatown

The Chinatown Storytelling Centre Announces Their Much-Anticipated Opening Date

Years in the making, and offering over 100 different Chinese Canadian perspectives, the Centre will officially be open to the public on Saturday, November 6th.

Heads Up / East Vancouver

Kafka’s Coffee Announces New In-House Roasted Coffee Line-Up

After months of roasting on the sly out of the former Agro Roasters spot on Clark Drive, the local coffee chain is now ready to release their own line-up of single-origins and blends...

Popular

10 Places
Scout List

Scout List, Vol. 583

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from November 17 to November 23, 2021

6 Places
Field Trip / Victoria

How to Do Victoria Deliciously Right This Winter Season

From Schnitzelhaus to Superflux, we've compiled a short list of essential eating and drinking around Victoria during the months ahead.

Heads Up

Five Reasons to Check Out the ‘Got Craft? Holiday Virtual Market’, Happening Until Nov. 28th

This year's online event features 75 local and Canadian vendors selling everything from animal-shaped treats to actual stuffed animals...plus less unusual suspects like handmade jewelry, art, clothing and more!

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

2 Places
Community News

‘Fresh Ideas Start Here’ Launches New Uni Campaign with Local Vancouver Restaurants

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Kitsilano

Registration Now Open for the MOV’s December Workshop and Artist Talk

Community News / East Vancouver

Livlite’s New Local and Low-Waste Gift Boxes Now Available For Pre-Order

Community News

Lineage Ceramics Shares Their 2021 Holiday Gift Guide

Community News / Kitsilano

Marché Mon Pitou Becomes a One-Stop Holiday Shop