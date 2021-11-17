Marché Mon Pitou Becomes a One-Stop Holiday Shop

The Goods from Marché Mon Pitou

Vancouver, BC | Marché Mon Pitou has become a one-stop shop for the holidays with new décor, menu items, gift baskets, and more.

If you’ve had a chance to walk by Mon Pitou this week, you may have noticed that it has transformed into something out of a hallmark movie. And once you step inside, it becomes clear that the décor is just the beginning.

Overnight, their shelves have been stocked with new specialty product from Europe including seasonal items like orange whiskey jam, Angelina hot chocolate, brandy soaked cherries, gift sets, and more. And thanks to their new holiday drinks, amazing aromas of peppermint and hot apple cider surround you while you shop.

Bringing the atmosphere you get when you walk the streets of Paris this time of year to Vancouver was key for owners Jesse Jonathon Hawes and Triet Duong. “There is something so magical about Parisien shops during the holidays. They create an experience for shoppers that gets them into the spirit instead of adding to their stress. That’s what we want to do here.” says Duong.

So as you prepare for the holiday season, make sure to keep Marché Mon Pitou at the top of your list! And if you’d like them to do the shopping for you, they have gift boxes and baskets available. Email info@marchemonpitou.com for more information.