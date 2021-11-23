Community News / Commercial Drive

Treat Yourself to Catering from Memphis Blues BBQ This Holiday

Portrait

The Goods from Memphis Blues BBQ

Vancouver, BC | Hey, do you like to make people happy?

What if those people are your friends, co-workers, and/or family?

You want to make them happy right?

Well, it’s unbelievably simple to bring joy to their lives with Memphis Blues’ catering service. With the Holidays right around the corner, treat yourself and those you care about with some delectable smoked meats!

With literal decades of experience under our belts, we have catering down to a precise science. Our team can be your on-site servers and bartenders, or can drop the goods off and leave you to your own devices.

Make people happy – and make it Memphis!

Our menu is available online at https://www.memphisbluesbbq.com/commercial-drive-menu/

Contact us at 778 828 5629 to make your reservation.

Memphis Blues BBQ
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1342 Commercial Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3X6 | 604-215-2599 | WEBSITE
