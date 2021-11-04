Minami Introduces New Signature Multi-Course Menus for the Changing Seasons

The Goods from Minami

Vancouver, BC | In celebration of the changing seasons, Yaletown’s Minami (1118 Mainland Street) has unveiled two brand new multi-course, signature Shokai dinner experiences. Each menu highlights the culinary talent of Minami’s chef team, from meticulously crafted Japanese dishes, unique flavours, to seasonal ingredients and artful plating.

“The word ‘shokai’ means first time, and when we created our Shokai menus about four years ago, we aimed to introduce the rich world of Minami’s Aburi cuisine to our guests,” explains Alan Ferrer, executive chef of Minami. “Since then, our Shokai dinners have been very popular. Our team thoroughly enjoys being creative with the changing seasons, and this year is no exception.”

Guests have a choice between two Minami Shokai experiences, a $90 option and a $135 option. Each Shokai features five courses, including zensai (sashimi course and appetizer course), Aburi sushi, an entree, and dessert. Sake and wine pairings are also available.

Minami Shokai $90

Chef’s Sashimi Selection

AAA Beef Carpaccio

Aburi Sushi (7 pieces): Oshi trio, Red Wave Roll, Champagne Roll, two piece nigiri

Entree: Choice between Sablefish, Hokkaido scallops, shiitake kuro dashi, Shanghai bok choi, Indian eggplant; or 3oz AAA Filet Mignon, seasonal winter vegetable medley, truffled Yukon puree, Suntory peppercorn veal reduction

Dessert: Green Tea Opera with matcha ice cream

Minami Shokai $135 (includes a palate cleanser)

Chef’s Sashimi Selection

Aka Miso Duck, Medley of beets, macerated ume, miso cottage cheese, shiso, gooseberries

Aburi Sushi Nigiri (6 pieces): Traditional nigiri: Japanese snow crab, bafun uni gunkan, chu-toro spoon; Aburi nigiri: o-toro, hamachi, tai

Entree: Sablefish, shaved truffles, shiitake kuro dashi, alfalfa sprouts and 3oz Wagyu Steak

Dessert: Chef’s Selection

In addition to the new Shokai menus, Minami has also launched several new a la carte dishes, including a Duck Duo, AAA Sterling Silver Short Rib, and vegan Butternut Squash Oshi. Pastry Chef Nikki Tam has created a line-up of new delectable desserts, including an Aburi Cheese Tart, Banana Chocolate Torte, and Sweet Potato Apricot Mousse with fennel orange ice cream.



Minami is open Tuesday to Sunday for lunch service from noon, and dinner service from 5 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made via OpenTable or by calling 604-685-8080.

For more information, please visit www.minamirestaurant.com.