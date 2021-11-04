Community News / Yaletown

Minami Introduces New Signature Multi-Course Menus for the Changing Seasons

Portrait

The Goods from Minami

Vancouver, BC | In celebration of the changing seasons, Yaletown’s Minami (1118 Mainland Street) has unveiled two brand new multi-course, signature Shokai dinner experiences. Each menu highlights the culinary talent of Minami’s chef team, from meticulously crafted Japanese dishes, unique flavours, to seasonal ingredients and artful plating.

“The word ‘shokai’ means first time, and when we created our Shokai menus about four years ago, we aimed to introduce the rich world of Minami’s Aburi cuisine to our guests,” explains Alan Ferrer, executive chef of Minami. “Since then, our Shokai dinners have been very popular. Our team thoroughly enjoys being creative with the changing seasons, and this year is no exception.”

Guests have a choice between two Minami Shokai experiences, a $90 option and a $135 option. Each Shokai features five courses, including zensai (sashimi course and appetizer course), Aburi sushi, an entree, and dessert. Sake and wine pairings are also available.

Minami Shokai $90
Chef’s Sashimi Selection
AAA Beef Carpaccio
Aburi Sushi (7 pieces): Oshi trio, Red Wave Roll, Champagne Roll, two piece nigiri
Entree: Choice between Sablefish, Hokkaido scallops, shiitake kuro dashi, Shanghai bok choi, Indian eggplant; or 3oz AAA Filet Mignon, seasonal winter vegetable medley, truffled Yukon puree, Suntory peppercorn veal reduction
Dessert: Green Tea Opera with matcha ice cream

Minami Shokai $135 (includes a palate cleanser)
Chef’s Sashimi Selection
Aka Miso Duck, Medley of beets, macerated ume, miso cottage cheese, shiso, gooseberries
Aburi Sushi Nigiri (6 pieces): Traditional nigiri: Japanese snow crab, bafun uni gunkan, chu-toro spoon; Aburi nigiri: o-toro, hamachi, tai
Entree: Sablefish, shaved truffles, shiitake kuro dashi, alfalfa sprouts and 3oz Wagyu Steak
Dessert: Chef’s Selection

In addition to the new Shokai menus, Minami has also launched several new a la carte dishes, including a Duck Duo, AAA Sterling Silver Short Rib, and vegan Butternut Squash Oshi. Pastry Chef Nikki Tam has created a line-up of new delectable desserts, including an Aburi Cheese Tart, Banana Chocolate Torte, and Sweet Potato Apricot Mousse with fennel orange ice cream.

Minami is open Tuesday to Sunday for lunch service from noon, and dinner service from 5 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made via OpenTable or by calling 604-685-8080.

For more information, please visit www.minamirestaurant.com.

Minami
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1118 Mainland St. |  604-685-8080 | WEBSITE
Minami Introduces New Signature Multi-Course Menus for the Changing Seasons
Aburi Restaurants Announce Father’s Day Specials from Miku, Minami and Gyoza Bar

There are 0 comments

Yaletown

Opening Soon / Yaletown

New Vegetarian Restaurant ‘Nightshade’ Coming Soon to Yaletown

Helmed by Chef Chanthy Yen, this new vegetarian restaurant is anticipated to open its doors on Mainland St. in early December.

Restaurant Graveyard / Yaletown

The Slick, Pacific Rim-Inspired Restaurant Was a Yaletown Fixture for Five Years

Goldfish Pacific Kitchen was a professionally-run, West Coast meets Asian restaurant owned by the legendary Bud Kanke.

Diner / Yaletown

Yaletown Scores Japanese Grocery ‘Aburi To-Go’

Previously Minami restaurant's private dining room, the corner store-sized space has been transformed into a welcoming grocery.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Take a Look Inside the New Field & Social, Opening Today in Yaletown

I snuck a peek yesterday afternoon and found the new 15-seat, salad-focused eatery looking primed for its first customers.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

New Location of ‘Field & Social’ Beginning to Take Shape in Yaletown

Given its sharp conceptual focus, sleek aesthetic and established identity this will be a good fit for the neighbourhood.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Capo and The Spritz Opening Soon in Yaletown

The 120 seat casual pizza restaurant and bar is set to launch mid-September on the ground floor of the Opus Hotel.

Popular

Opening Soon / Downtown

Crêperie and Cider Bar ‘Ça Marche’ To Open Doors This Weekend.

Take a look inside the new restaurant from Au Comptoir's Maxime Bettili.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Glizzies, Nachos, Art and Sneakers: DownLow Team Takes on Convenience Store Culture On The Drive

You Need To Try This / Mt. Pleasant

A Sneak Peek Of What You’ll Find On The Menu At Kin Kao Song

While we didn't stay long enough to work our way through the full menu, we tasted enough to know we are heading back as soon as we can to finish the job. So far, standout dishes include...

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Ask For Luigi Rings in 8th Birthday with ‘Greatest Hits’ Menu Features

You Should Know / East Vancouver

The Explanation Behind The Odd Granite Obelisks Of Mount Pleasant

Previous
Glizzies, Nachos, Art and Sneakers: DownLow Team Takes on Convenience Store Culture On The Drive
Next
COOL THINGS WE WANT // Pacific Rhythm’s ‘Sipping Wine Feeling Fine!’ T-Shirt

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Award-Winning Chef Mark Perrier Joins Kitchen Table Restaurants, Teases with Special ‘Fai Tu’ Menu

Community News / Commercial Drive

The Bench Reveals New ‘Fall Grain Bag: Beers + Baked Goods’ Subscription Box

Community News

Lamb to Ewe Announces New Product Range, Now Delivering Grass Fed Beef To Your Front Door

Community News / Commercial Drive

Memphis Blues BBQ Announces ‘Movember’ Promotion