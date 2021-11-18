Livlite’s New Local and Low-Waste Gift Boxes Now Available For Pre-Order

The Goods from Livlite

Vancouver, BC | Livlite is making holiday giving delicious – and a little greener this year! They’ve just launched two local and low-waste waste gift boxes that are now available for pre-order, with delivery available December 14-23. Each box includes a carefully selected assortment of local and low-waste specialty items, including vegan and non-alcoholic options.

Cypress Box ($98) Supporting local has never tasted so good! Melt Confectionary Chocolate Bar, The Preservatory Preserve, Island Nut Roastery Honey Crisp Pecans, Tea Sparrow Organic Cocoa Cardamom Tea Bags, Strange Fellows Red and White Wine, To Live For Bakery Double Chocolate Toasted Marshmallow Cookies, Les Amis du Fromage Cheese or Blue Heron Mostarda Cheddar Cheese, Two Rivers Chorizo or Salt Spring Harvest Vegan Pate, Wild Rice Snack Sticks, and candle from Hollow Tree.

Seymour Box ($63) Giving has never felt so good! Melt Confectionary Chocolate Bar, The Preservatory Preserve, Island Nut Roastery Honey Crisp Pecans, Tea Sparrow Organic Cocoa Cardamom Tea Bags, Strange Fellows Red Wine, To Live for Bakery Double Chocolate Toasted Marshmallow Cookies and Les Amis du Fromage Cheese or Blue Heron Mostarda Cheddar.

Check out the boxes at livlite.co.