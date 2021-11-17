La Taqueria Introduces New ‘Birriamen’, Available From All Locations

The Goods from La Taqueria
Vancouver, BC | We are serving you a hot bowl with the best of both worlds.
BIRRIAMEN —
A bowl of Birria Tatemada brisket broth with handmade rice & corn flour noodles and a diablo soft boiled egg. All topped with pickled onions, strips of white onion à la Julienne, a pinch of cilantro leaves and drizzled shallot oil with a Crispy Birria taco on top!
ADD Extra: Noodles – Diablo Egg – Broth – Crispy Birria Taco – Extra Brisket
Available at all taqueria locations, including our food truck.
There are 0 comments