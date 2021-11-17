La Taqueria Introduces New ‘Birriamen’, Available From All Locations

The Goods from La Taqueria

Vancouver, BC | We are serving you a hot bowl with the best of both worlds.

BIRRIAMEN —

A bowl of Birria Tatemada brisket broth with handmade rice & corn flour noodles and a diablo soft boiled egg. All topped with pickled onions, strips of white onion à la Julienne, a pinch of cilantro leaves and drizzled shallot oil with a Crispy Birria taco on top! ADD Extra: Noodles – Diablo Egg – Broth – Crispy Birria Taco – Extra Brisket

Available at all taqueria locations, including our food truck.

La Taqueria (Yukon St.) West Side 2450 Yukon St. MAP

La Taqueria (Main St.) Main Street 2521 Main St. MAP

La Taqueria (Hornby) Downtown 586 Hornby St. MAP

La Taqueria (North Van) North Shore 1305 Welch St. MAP

El Camión Downtown Corner of Georgia St. and Howe St. (a few steps from the VAG) MAP