La Taqueria Introduces New ‘Birriamen’, Available From All Locations

The Goods from La Taqueria

Vancouver, BC | We are serving you a hot bowl with the best of both worlds.

BIRRIAMEN —
A bowl of Birria Tatemada brisket broth with handmade rice & corn flour noodles and a diablo soft boiled egg. All topped with pickled onions, strips of white onion à la Julienne, a pinch of cilantro leaves and drizzled shallot oil with a Crispy Birria taco on top!

ADD Extra: Noodles – Diablo Egg – Broth – Crispy Birria Taco – Extra Brisket

Available at all taqueria locations, including our food truck.

La Taqueria (Yukon St.)
West Side
2450 Yukon St.
MAP
La Taqueria (Main St.)
Main Street
2521 Main St.
MAP
La Taqueria (Hornby)
Downtown
586 Hornby St.
MAP
La Taqueria (North Van)
North Shore
1305 Welch St.
MAP
El Camión
Downtown
Corner of Georgia St. and Howe St. (a few steps from the VAG)
MAP
La Taqueria (Victoria)
The Islands
766 Fort St.
MAP

