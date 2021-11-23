Eat, Drink and Be Merry at Provence Marinaside

The Goods from Provence Marinaside

Vancouver, BC | Like the pop of a champagne cork, the holiday season is suddenly upon us. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Festivus, Winter Solstice, Kwanzaa or none of these, this is the time of year when people gather to eat, drink and make merry. It’s the most wine-derful time of the year! Meeting with friends and family over good food and drink helps dispel the gloom during this darkest time of the year. At Provence Marinaside, Chief Elf (er Chef) Jean-Francis Quaglia and his team are cooking up some tasty ways to have a tree-mendous time while Wine Director Joshua Carlson has made sure the cellar is stocked with plenty of prosecco-ho-ho-ho and other lovely libations to help you get in to the holiday spirit(s).

Holiday Hours:

The restaurant will be open regular hours in December with exceptions as noted below:

Christmas Eve, December 24: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for brunch and lunch

Christmas Day, December 25: closed

Boxing Day, December 26: 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

New Year’s Eve, December 31: 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. for brunch, lunch, happy hour and dinner

New Year’s Day, January 1: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. for brunch, happy hour and dinner

December Menus:

Provence will be offering its regular menus for brunch, lunch, happy hour and dinner throughout December so you can enjoy all your favourite French comfort food during regular opening hours. While closed on Christmas Day, Provence will offer its popular Turkey-to-Go Christmas Dinner for take-out (see details below). Provence will be open for dinner on New Year’s Eve with a special à la carte menu (see below).



Turkey-To-Go:

Executive Chef Jean Francis Quaglia and the kitchen brigade led by Chef de Cuisine Sheldon Maloff are coming to the rescue of weary cooks by offering Provence’s popular Turkey-To-Go, a traditional Christmas dinner for only $44 per person. Each individual dinner is pre-cooked and only requires re-heating to serve. The full meal includes:

carved turkey meat

roasted vegetables

cranberry sauce

mashed potatoes

gravy

French baguette

French clafoutis for dessert

Turkey-To-Go orders must be placed in advance online between December 1 and December 20. Pick up at the restaurant only between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, December 24th.

New Year’s Eve

Provence will be open on New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. for brunch, lunch, happy hour and dinner. Ring in the New Year will this celebratory special à la carte dinner menu available only on New Year’s Eve including such elegant temptations as Fresh Oysters, Truffled Paté de Campagne, Saffron Shellfish Steamer, Rack of Lamb, Beef Tenderloin and Whole Lobster. Of course, Provence’s extensive wine list is well-stocked with a wide range of celebratory bubbles by the glass and the bottle with which to toast the old year and welcome in the new.

Yule be sorry if you don’t make a reservation sooner rather than later. Reservations can be made online or by calling the restaurant. Takeout will not be available this evening.

Pay It Forward

Not everyone can afford Christmas dinner. Throughout the pandemic, Provence Marinaside has been supporting the DTES Women’s Centre. Help support women in need by giving the gift of a meal this holiday season. Provence patrons can add a donated meal to their turkey order for $25 and Provence will match it with the donation of an additional meal. Two meals will go to the DTES Women’s Centre for every $25 donation.

Give the Gift of Good Taste

Provence Gift Cards are always an appreciated present. Gift Cards may be purchased online in any denomination starting at $10. E-Gift Certificates are delivered by email directly to you or your chosen recipient. If you prefer a physical gift card, they can be purchased in person at the restaurant.

‘Have your self a merry little Christmas’ this year and share the joy with friends and family at Provence Marinaside.



Provence notes:

Provence Marinaside is committed to the health and safety of its guests and staff in keeping with the protocols set by the BC Ministry of Health, which includes that all guests must present their BC Vaccine Passport. You can find the details of Provence’s standards here

Provence is open every day for Dine-In service inside and on its heated patios – Brunch (M-F: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Sat & Sun: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.), Lunch (M-F: 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.), Dinner (Mon – Sun: 5 – 10 p.m.) and Happy Hour (Mon – Sun: 3-5 p.m.). Late Night (every day 10-11 p.m.). Enjoy Live Jazz every Wednesday from 6 – 9 p.m. Reservations are recommended.

In addition to Dine-In service, Provence Marinaside continues to offer its regular menus for brunch, lunch and dinner for Provence at Home Takeout. If you prefer to cook Provence’s food in the comfort of your own kitchen, they also offer four French Food Made Easy kits.

Provence Marinaside is also supporting The Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre with the donation of meals and funds along with a donation option on their should the public also wish to support the organization. Details can be found on Provence Marinaside’s Home Page.