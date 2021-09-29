Mapping Out Thanksgiving 2021, Around Vancouver

This year, whether you’re eager for a large and festive Thanksgiving feast, or have a more mellow ‘Turkey Day’ plan in mind, a generous helping of gratitude (and probably seconds) is definitely in order. Here’s how many Scout members are celebrating the holiday…

Acorn Main Street 3995 Main St.

The Acorn’s Annual Everything But The Bird Feast is Back! Book your spot for this dine-in event on Sunday, October 10th or Monday, October 11th and enjoy a wildly seasonal Thanksgiving feast. The special menu will consist of everything you’ve come to expect for the holiday done in spectacularly creative Acorn fashion. At $64 per person, this multi-course dinner will certainly leave you adequately stuffed. Optional wine and cocktail features will also be available. Each table will enjoy their meal family-style, the way Thanksgiving was intended. Book your table online at www.theacornrestaurant.ca.

Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio (Ambleside) West Vancouver 1351 Bellevue Ave.

Offered exclusively from Friday, October 9 through Monday, October 11, in addition to Ancora’s regular nightly menu, the Thanksgiving feature highlights Executive Chef Jorge Kim’s Bacon Wrapped Turkey Roulade for $39 per person. The Otoño Naranja cocktail by lead bartender Katie Slacks is the epitome of the fall season that is upon us. This spiced fruit cocktail is made from Woodford reserve bourbon, Kraken black spiced rum, Pierre Ferrand dry curacao and crabapple bitters. For $18, this cocktail will be the beverage to tie the autumnal Thanksgiving celebrations together. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling Ancora Ambleside at 604-926-0287 or online via Tock.

Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio False Creek 1600 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC

Festive features are offered a Ancora False creek alike from Thursday, October 8 through Monday, October 11, in addition to Ancora’s regular nightly menu. False Creek’s Thanksgiving feature highlights Executive Chef Sebastian Delgado’s 50oz Tomahawk, $215 for sharing. The Spiced Orchard Latte cocktail by lead bartender Matt Spring is cozy, spicy and delicious, made from Kraken dark spiced rum, Boulard Calvados, house-made pear syrup and steamed milk (regular, almond, oat or soy). For $17, this cocktail will be in the hands of all guests this Thanksgiving long weekend. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling Ancora False Creek at 604-681-1164 or online via Tock.

Anh and Chi Main Street 3388 Main Street, Vancouver, BC

ARC Iberico Imports 1020-12471 Horseshoe Way, Richmond, BC

Mom will whip up Gà Roti which stands for “rotisserie chicken” – but the funny thing is, it is not roasted at all! The chicken is marinated with garlic and Asian five spice, seared then slowly simmered in coconut water until it is succulent with a subtlety sweet glaze. Gà Roti will be available for dine-in the weekend leading up to Thanksgiving day.

We can assure you that adding some Spanish food to your Thanksgiving dinner will make the occasion even more memorable. In addition to the traditional turkey, include our special Spanish Thanksgiving pack to make your dinner a special feast! LINK.

Bandidas Taqueria Commercial Drive 2781 Commercial Drive

Autumn Sour Cocktail – Odd Society’s Mongrel White Rye, House Ginger Syrup, Chaser’s Orange Juice, Cinnamon and Candied Ginger. Available for Dine-in through the Fall Season.

Beetbox West End 1074 Davie St.

Beetbox will be releasing a vegan Hot Turkey Sandwich for their weekly Fall Feature exclusively from October 5 – 11. In addition to the vegan turkey, the sandwich includes cranberry sauce, celery stuffing, brussel sprout slaw, and gravy vegan mayo. Available for dine-in and take-out for $12.

Belgard Kitchen Railtown Japantown 55 Dunlevy Ave.

We’re hosting Family Dinner! Let us take care of the turkey and all the rest – clean up included! Join us on Thanksgiving Monday, October 11th for an evening with family and friends. The Menu: Turkey 2 Ways: stuffed and rolled breast, confit legs, gravy, cranberry sauce, Twice Baked Rosemary + Goat Cheese Bread Pudding, Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, Somethin’ Sweet! $35 per guest – includes a $5 donation to Mealshare & the IRSSS (taxes & gratuity not included). Book a table here.

The Bench Bakehouse Commercial Drive 1641 Commercial Dr.

The Bench has dessert covered with freshly baked whole Pumpkin Pies and Apple Almond Tarts, plus take-and-bake frozen tart shells to make your dessert prep a little bit easier. Online pre-orders are encouraged and can be made at www.thebenchbakehouse.com/order-online (The Bench is closed Monday, October 11).

Botanist Downtown 1038 Canada Place

Give thanks at Botanist this holiday with a three-course Thanksgiving brunch. This exclusive Thanksgiving brunch menu is priced at $78.00 CAD per person and is available October 9 through 11 with seatings available from 11:00am to 2:00pm daily. Reservations are required and can be made online or by calling the restaurant at 604-695-5500.

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar Downtown 845 Burrard St.

Thanksgiving To-Go, October 8-10: Chef Alex Chen presents heat-and-serve Thanksgiving To-Go packages featuring all the festive favourites. These holiday sets are available for pickup from the restaurant on October 8-10 between 11:00am – 5:00pm. Orders must be received by October 6, and can be placed on TOCK. LINK. | Thanksgiving at Boulevard, October 9-10. Chef Roger Ma will be offering an indulgent three-course menu that features all the holiday classics presented in a refined Boulevard fashion. Available for $74; the menu can be viewed here.

Burdock & Co Main Street 2702 Main St.

Burdock & Co will be serving our classic 5-course tasting menu with a seasonal flair. Reservations can be made indoors via Tock at this link.

Cadeaux Bakery Gastown 172 Powell St.

We will be offering just two items this year – 9″ pumpkin tarts and 9″ pecan bourbon tarts. Both serve approximately 8 and are priced at $32. These are available by pre order between October 6th-9th.

Chez Christophe Chocolaterie Patisserie Burnaby 4717 Hastings St., Burnaby

For Thanksgiving this year we will have the following desserts: Individual Pumpkin Tart, Pumpkin Tart (available in a 4-5 and a 6-7 serving size). This will be available in-store starting the 1st week of October. Additionally, we will also have 3 feature bonbons (chocolates) as a part of our Limited Edition 9 piece Chocolate Box. These special flavours are as follows: Pumpkin Spiced Latte, Herb Cranberry, Caramel Gravy. Pre-Orders for Thanksgiving will close on Thursday, October 7th with the last day for pickup being Saturday, October 9th. (We are closed on October 10th and 11th).

Cibo Trattoria Downtown 900 Seymour St.

Offered exclusively from Saturday, October 9 and Sunday, October 10, in addition to Cibo’s regular menu, the traditional Thanksgiving dining experience highlights Executive Chef Jesse Zuber’s 2-course meal for $55 per person. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling Cibo Trattoria at 604-602-9670 or online via Tock.

DownLow Chicken Shack Commercial Drive 905 Commercial Dr.

Downlow Chicken Shack (UBC) West Side 6065 University Boulevard (Opening soon)

DownLow Burgers Main Street 926 Main St.

Available from October 4th to October 11th for Dine In and Take Out at all DownLow locations (both DL Chickens and DL Burgers) will be the Holiday Sando: Crispy Fried Chicken on a bed of Slaw with Flavours of Stuffing Mayo and Cranberry Gastrique, served a top a famed Martin’s Potato Roll. First come, first served.

Fable Diner Main Street 151 E. Broadway

On Sunday, October 10th from 5PM to 8PM (last reservation for dinner is at 8PM) Fable Diner will be offering a special Thanksgiving Dinner. $25 per person. Free range turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, gravy, cranberry sauce all served with house baked scones, and option to add pumpkin pie for $5. Reserve your table online.

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar Downtown 762 Cambie St.

Dining in: The restaurant will be offering a $99 set menu for 2 for the Thanksgiving weekend (October 8th Friday to October 11th Monday). The menu includes 6 fresh west coast oysters, the hot Seafood Platter with some special thanksgiving-inspired sides (roasted veggie, mushrooms, and Brussels sprouts), and to finish a pumpkin-spice brûlée! | Take out: The shellfish market is going to be offering a raw bar tapas box for $58.80 (includes a dozen oysters, a shucking knife, lemon mignonette, prawn cocktail, geoduck sashimi, marinated octopus, tuna tartare, smoked mussels) and a seafood box for 2 for $88.48 (includes a dozen oysters, shucking knife, lemon, mignonette, half a Dungeness crab, a mixed mussel & clam steamer kit, cold smoked scallops, and spring salmon lox).

Flourist East Vancouver 3433 Commercial St.

Pre-order Pumpkin Pies + Pumpkin Cake for the Thanksgiving weekend starting Tuesday, September 28th online here. Supplies are limited! If you miss out, there will be plenty of bread, pastries, prepared foods and fresh produce available for the weekend too! Shop the same day, or to be sure you get what you want, pre-orders are encouraged.

Irish Heather Shebeen Chinatown 248 East Georgia St.

In keeping with our belief that a hot Thanksgiving Meal, including a dessert, should be available to all at a decent price…eat in the Heather or Take Home (reheat) on either Sunday or Monday for $20++ Next Tuesday please book a table for dine-in or pre-order a heat & eat dinner in the comfort of your home! Time to celebrate! Visit www.irishheather.com for details.

Jamjar Canteen (Commercial Drive) Commercial Drive 2290 Commercial Dr.

Thanksgiving dinner available from our Commercial Drive location only: Set Menu for 4+ ($35/Person): Assorted Mezze

Original hummus, Spinach Dip, Mohammarra roasted red pepper dip, Muttabel eggplant dip, Mint Labneh, Assorted Pickles( Cucumber, Carrot, Turnips), Warak Enab (House Made grape leaves), Eggplant Salad El Rahib (Eggplant, tomatoes, green pepper, mint, garlic) Rizz a Djaj (Whole poached chicken in cinnamon, cardamom, bay leaves served on 7spice lamb rice), Assorted Baklava & Fruits. Tickets available from the website. 2 person minimum.

Juke Fried Chicken Chinatown 182 Keefer St.

Juke Fried Chicken’s crowd-favourite Turducken Feast makes its triumphant return to the menu exclusively for Thanksgiving to help folks feed their flock with its Turducken Meal Kit available from Friday, October 8 to Sunday, October 10. In true Juke fashion, each Turducken feast is gluten-free, feeds four hungry adults and includes a full turducken — a three-in-one showstopper of a centrepiece featuring roasted turkey, duck and chicken — and an array of hearty, sure-to-impress sides, as well as detailed written and video instructions from Juke Chef and Co-Owner Bryan Satterford. Packages can be picked up on Friday, October 8; Saturday, October 9; and Sunday, October 10. Early ordering is encouraged as there are only a very limited number of packages available, and they may sell out. Ordering is available now on Juke’s website.

Keefer Bar Chinatown 135 Keefer St

Thanksgiving things to go: 750ml mulled wine $28 (5 serves), 750ml non alcoholic cider $22, 750ml whisky & cider $35 (5 serves). Orders will be collected until Thursday night at 10pm for pick up on Friday. LINK.

Lamb to Ewe 3750 W 26th Ave. (Office address only)

Swap the Turkey for Lamb this Thanksgiving. Legs of lamb from Lamb to Ewe are on sale for $30 from Sept 24-October 4th. Order cutoff for delivery before Thanksgiving weekend is October 4th. LINK.

Maenam Kitsilano 1938 W. 4th Ave.

Dine-in or take-out Maenam’s family-style Turkey Chef’s Tasting Menu featuring five dishes to share, highlights include Turkey Tom Kha Coconut Soup and Turkey Roulade with Gola Curry. Available October 5-10 and priced at $66 pax for dine-in (minimum 2 diners), and $125 for the takeout set (serves 2-3); a minimum of 24 hours notice is recommended to pre-order takeout and reserve for dine-in by calling 604 730 5579.

(Freebird at home by Maenam) Freebird’s Fall Feast is available exclusively for takeout October 5 -10 for $70 (feeds 2-3) and pre-ordered (24 hours notice recommended) by calling 604-730-5675. Freebird’s Fall Feast includes a whole Asian Style Salt Cured Roast Chicken with a Crispy Sticky Rice made with chicken drippings and other delicious fixins, and Pumpkin Mor Kaeng Custard with cranberry compote for dessert.

Memphis Blues BBQ Commercial Drive 1342 Commercial Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3X6

DINE IN / TAKEOUT: A delicious turkey dinner with stuffing, mash potato, glazed carrots and gravy. Enjoy with a slice of house made pumpkin pie for $22 a head. | TAKEOUT: Our birds are free range, hormone and anti-biotic free. Perfect for the family feeding 8-10 people. Including one liter of gravy. – $130 Add house made corn bread stuffing and fixin’s – $155. Cranberry sauce – 160z for $5. Not feeling turkey for thanksgiving? Enjoy our Artisanal Dawson Creek Hams with drippin’s – $80. Call 604-215-2599 to order yours early. We sell out every year!

Mon Paris Pâtisserie Burnaby 4396 Beresford St.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie eases us into fall with a dash of cardamom and a sprinkle of cinnamon! Warm up autumn mornings with their seasonal Orange Cardamom Latte and Apple Cinnamon Crumble Double-Baked Croissant, available in-store (4396 Beresford St., Burnaby) starting October1; visit www.monparis.ca/monparis-shop for their entire collection of seasonal and signature pastries, chocolates, macarons and cakes.

The Pie Shoppe East Vancouver 1875 Powell St.

Thanksgiving at home with The Pie Shoppe. The greatest hits list for the holiday. Pick up only. LINK.

Pizzeria Grano Main Street 3240 Main St.

We’ll be offering two options for October. Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner includes: Autumn Panzanella Salad, Thanksgiving Pizza, Pumpkin Pie Tart ($45.00). Available: October 5th-10th for dine in + takeout via our website! Thanksgiving Pizza available October 1st-31st for dine in or takeout via our website.

Potluck Hawker Eatery 3424 Cambie St.

The Potluck Harvest Fried Chicken Meal Set ($188) feeds four people and features a local Farmcrest deboned chicken brined in coconut milk and spices, then fried and served whole. It includes six sides, two sauces, and dessert from The Dessert Club (formerly Diner Desserts).Guests can pre-order now via Tock for pick-up only on Saturday, October 9 and Sunday, October 10, 2021, starting from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Provence Marinaside Downtown 1177 Marinaside Crescent

Provence Marinaside will be offering a Turkey-Dinner-To-Go for $42/pp. It is fully pre-cooked, simply re-heat it. The dinner includes: carved turkey, roasted vegetables, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, French baguette, mini pumpkin pie. The deadline for ordering is October 6 and must be ordered online here. Pickup is Friday, October 8 or Saturday, October 9 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. If you prefer to Dine-In at Provence, a limited number of Turkey Dinners will be available on Oct.11 and Oct.12 – reservations are essential. Reserve online or by calling the restaurant (604-681-4144).

Railtown Catering Railtown Japantown 397 Railway St.

Railtown Turkey To-Go, October 9-11. Make for an effortless holiday with Railtown’s much-loved Turkey To-Go

package. This family-style fall feast features all the classics prepared to perfection. LINK.

Red Wagon Hastings Sunrise 2128 E. Hastings St. (Moved)

This year there will be two specials, one during the day, and the other during the evening. Both options are available for dining in only. Brunch Feature: Available Oct 6th-10th 9am-2:00pm The Red Wagon Hot Turkey Sandwich: Our holiday classic, perfectly cooked turkey, housemade cranberry sauce, stuffing, and fries, served with our rich turkey gravy. Dinner Feature: Oct 7th-9th 5pm- 9pm Duck Confit with cranberry jus, roasted brussel sprouts, stuffing and pomme sarladaise. We will not be open for dinner on Sunday the 10th. Available on a first come, first served basis. No reservations.

St. Lawrence Railtown Japantown 269 Powell St.

Take a trip to France this Thanksgiving weekend with St. Lawrence’s themed menu, inspired by the French region of Alsace. This October St. Lawrence is bringing the cross-border area of Alsace to Vancouver, showcasing the German and Swiss influences of the mountainous region’s culinary culture. Tickets to the October menu offered from September 29 through October 31 are now available for $75 per person plus tax. Each ticket includes complimentary pain au sarrasin & mignardise and a choice of starter, main and dessert, with optional add-ons for the table also available. Menu & Reservations: LINK.

Straight & Marrow East Vancouver 1869 Powell St.

For this Thanksgiving, Chef Chris Lam will be featuring a special item, available on October 8th, 9th and 10th. Turkey Roulade, Brussels Sprouts with lardons, foie gravy, and mashed potatoes for $29. Bar Manager, Chad Rivard will be featuring Autumn Shower Sour with five-spice infused brandy, pumpkin seed orgeat, absinthe, unsweetened cranberry juice and charred egg whites.

Torafuku Main Street 958 Main St.

Beginning October 6th, Torafuku offers a twist on the holidays with a brand-new fall omakase that’s perfect for an unconventional but delicious Thanksgiving. Trade the turkey for tender duck alongside duck fried rice made in lieu of stuffing. Seven-course tasting menu available for $60 per person (two people minimum), or order a la carte. This offering is available for dine-in only. LINK.

From the Le Tigre food truck comes the Gobble Gobble Rice Bowl. Available for just three days (October 6-8), this fun seasonal offering features turkey breast and leg confit, ramen egg and tofu, cranberry with pickled cabbage, kickass rice along with gravy. Comes with a pumpkin pie dessert complete with brown sugar boba and coffee sabayon.

Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar Downtown 900 Seymour St.

The Thanksgiving in the Big City cocktail available at both Uva and Cibo from Sunday, October 9 to Friday, October 15. This creation is fully flavoured of the Autumn season soon to grace the atmosphere of Vancouver. This exclusive cocktail is made from fat washed buffalo trace, Cinzano sweet vermouth, punt e mes, lilet rose, Chambord and Orange Tree bitters. For $16, clink glasses with loves ones with this festive cocktail in hand.

Vij's Restaurant West Side 3106 Cambie St.

We will be serving Vikram’s Indian “Butter Turkey” Curry with Cranberry Chutney and Cumin Roasted Brussels Sprouts. Dine-in only. Reservations are best made via our website vijs.ca and we always recommend one to ensure you have a spot! You can call anytime generally after 3pm any day as well, 604 736 6664.

Whiskey Six BBQ East Vancouver 826 Renfrew St.

Don’t miss out on our Thanksgiving Menu but please remember to place your order before Noon on Sunday October 3rd. Pick Ups are available on Friday October 8th and Saturday October 9th. Contact Marc at marc@whiskeysixbbq.com with your contact information and order.