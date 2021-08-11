Pizzeria Farina Celebrates 10 Years on Main Street With Limited Edition Pizza Special

The GOODS from Pizzeria Farina

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s award-winning Pizzeria Farina celebrates a decade at its original location (915 Main Street) with a limited-edition summer pizza special that tastes good, and does good, with $10 from each sale donated to the Canadian Red Cross B.C. wildfire relief efforts.

Available exclusively from Wednesday, August 18 to Friday, August 20, the delectable Anniversary Feature Pizza ($30) is topped with seasonal heirloom tomatoes and creamy Italian burrata cheese, showcasing the freshest flavours of summer. For every Anniversary Feature Pizza sold, Pizzeria Farina will be donating $10 to the Canadian Red Cross. Along with the Government of British Columbia’s matching program, a total of $20 will be donated for each Anniversary Feature Pizza ordered for dine-in or pick-up (excluding delivery).

Opened by Kitchen Table on August 18, 2011, Pizzeria Farina has become the city’s go-to neighbourhood pizzeria, beloved for its traditional and creative pies. As of Wednesday, August 18, guests can once again enjoy the famed Farina pizzas on site as the eatery resumes dine-in service to coincide with its 10th anniversary.

For those who prefer to dine al-fresco, Pizzeria Farina will continue offering its signature Complete Picnic Combo ($50) throughout the summer months. The Italian-inspired picnic kit includes a branded tote bag and red picnic blanket, pane pazzo, (cheese and garlic focaccia) paired with marinara dipping sauce, insalata mista and crostata del giorno (tart of the day) for dessert.

Pizzeria Farina will also be getting a little nostalgic over its anniversary period by reviving the restaurant’s legendary Pistacchio Pizza ($25), adding it back to the menu for a limited two-week engagement. Available exclusively from Monday, August 16 to Sunday, August 29, the returning fan favourite features a mouth-watering savoury Italian blend of fontina cheese, thinly shaved mortadella and toasted pistachios.

Located at 915 Main Street, Pizzeria Farina is open seven days a week from 4 to 9 p.m., or until the dough runs out. The restaurant’s North Shore outpost, Farina a Legna, opened in August 2019 in Lower Lonsdale and offers an expanded family-style menu of rustic pasta dishes, antipasti, salads and desserts.

For more information on Pizzeria Farina and to stay up to date on the latest developments from the restaurant, visit pizzeriafarina.com