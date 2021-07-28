Lil Bird Sandwich Co. Returns to Its Sidewalk Perch for Summer

The Goods from Lil Bird Sandwich Co.

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver is at its best in the summertime, and Lil Bird Sandwich Co.’s seasonal takeout window at Kafka’s Main Street location is the perfect neighbourhood stop for grab-and-go eats to enjoy al fresco. Starting Tuesday, July 27, the Lil Bird window will once again provide sidewalk sales of its freshly baked bread and made-to-order breakfast and lunch sandwiches until the end of summer, migrating back to its indoor nest as soon as chilly weather sets in.

“Lil Bird’s takeout window gives us an opportunity to stay connected with our community and personally interact with passersby,” explains Aaron Kafka, owner of Lil Bird Sandwich Co. and Kafka’s Coffee. “It’s a really lovely and comfortable way to experience ordering grab-and-go lunch.”

Head baker and pastry chef Adi Kesselman bakes Lil Bird’s buns and bread fresh each day, and the bold, authentic flavours of their sandwich toppings were developed by head chef Nitzan Cohen. Cohen is well known and respected in the city for his sandwich-making skills as the founder of Mensch Jewish Delicatessen and his two years as executive chef for Kafka’s.

“Preparing the main components of an outstanding sandwich takes time, dedication, and patience,” says Cohen. “It’s a true labour of love that is mindfully practised behind the scenes. We bake heavenly bread; pickle and preserve distinctive condiments; and marinate, braise, and slow-roast locally sourced meats and seasonal vegetables.



Whether you’re picking up an easy breakfast in hand on your way to work or the perfect picnic lunch for the whole family at nearby Dude Chillin’ Park, you’ll find something that hits the spot at Lil Bird. All-day breakfast is served seven days a week, and lunch items are available as of 11:30 am. Start your day with an Eggtopia sandwich that features a free-range egg, cheddar, kale pesto, avocado, and chili mayo on a fresh milk bun—simply perfect. Or cross over into lunch fare with the Sunrise Corned Beef: housemade corned beef, cheese, Russian dressing, and pickled onions on a milk bun. New to the lunch menu is the Marrakesh Express; packed with flavour, this plant-based beauty is served on marble rye and filled with curry-spiced cauliflower, lemon tahini, spicy Moroccan sauce, tomato, and arugula. Another newcomer to the midday list is the Gobble No Squabble with smoked turkey, pepperoncini aioli, Swiss cheese, tomato, banana peppers, and arugula on a sourdough hoagie roll. Don’t forget to order a side of lemon-herbed chips, and wash it all down with some freshly squeezed lemonade that’s available either straight up or with rosemary. For your fledglings, Lil Bird offers the Wee Bird Meal: a fresh milk-bun sandwich with cheese or ham, fresh fruit, and a chocolate-chip cookie for kiddos only, priced at $9.50.

Lil Bird Sandwich Co.’s seasonal takeout window is open at Kafka’s on Main (2525 Main St.) daily from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm; breakfast service begins at 7:00 am and expands into a larger lunch menu starting at 11:30 am. The Lil Bird menu is also available at Kafka’s Great Northern Way location and can be delivered through Uber Eats.

