Homer Street Café and Bar Gets Fired Up While Chilling Out This Summer

The GOODS from Homer St. Cafe & Bar

Vancouver, BC | Summer has officially arrived and Homer Street Cafe and Bar has two great ways to celebrate the sunniest season. The Yaletown favourite tasked its award-winning Beverage Director, JS Dupuis, and Executive Chef, Bobby Milheron, with creating seasonal specials for guests to enjoy al fresco on the sunny, heated 20-seat upper patio and the 32-seat curbside patio with bench seating, as well as inside the restaurant. These two programs bring guests the best of the summer season.

THE FULL MONTY

Homer Street has sparked the bright red rotisserie for The Full Monty. As its name suggests, The Full Monty ($90) is a bountiful BBQ feast that easily feeds two as a main (or more as a table share), and includes: a Half Rotisserie Chicken, Full Rack of Ribs, two Biscuits, Coleslaw, Crispy Potato Salad, Brussel’s Sprouts and two Butter Tarts. As if that weren’t enough, guests will also receive a take-home bottle of house-made HSCB Hot Sauce.

The Full Monty is also available for takeout via Tock and delivery via FromTo and Doordash.

HOMER SPRITZ CAFÉ & BAR

In collaboration with Campari, Homer Street has created a refreshing Spritz menu consisting of seven effervescent patio sippers ranging from standard classics such as the Aperol Spritz, the Americano (Campari, Cinzano Rosso) and the Bicicletta; to deeper cocktail dives such as the Belafonte (gin, fino sherry, lemon)and the Arancia (Grand Marnier, Cinzano Rosso); to completely reinvented flights of fancy such as the Watermelon Spritz (Campari, watermelon juice) and the Cardonero (Cynar, St. Germain).

The Spritz list will be available all summer long with seasonal additions popping-up throughout the hottest months.

And, last but certainly not least, Wentworth Hospitality is pleased to announce the appointment of industry veteran Steve Edwards as General Manager and Sommelier of Homer Street Café and Bar. A management fixture at award-winning restaurants — most recently at Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio in West Vancouver, alongside other storied eateries such as Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar in Vancouver, and Araxi Restaurant & Oyster Bar and Bearfoot Bistro in Whistler — Steve brings with him a wealth of experience and hands-on industry know-how in addition to an unparalleled knowledge of wine and spirits backed by International Sommelier Guild certification.

As is his style, Steve will be front-and-centre in the dining room and working his magic behind the scenes to give guests the best possible hospitality.