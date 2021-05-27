Community News / Yaletown

Street Auntie June Sales to Support BC Hospitality Foundation

Portrait

The Goods from the BC Hospitality Foundation

Vancouver, BC | Calling all Vancouverites who have an appetite for culinary adventure! On Sundays and Mondays throughout June 2021, Street Auntie Aperitivo House will donate 20% of its total sales to the BC Hospitality Foundation (BCHF). This is a great opportunity to enjoy a unique dining experience and support a good cause at the same time.

Street Auntie Aperitivo House opened in November of 2020. It operates on an unusual format: clients pre-book a specific time over lunch or dinner, during which they can enjoy endless dishes from the chef’s selection as part of the seasonal tasting menu. The restaurant’s name is a tribute to the beloved street vendors of China, and Street Auntie’s cuisine offers innovative fusion such as steamed fresh seafood and delicious dim-sum. A lunch is walk in only, whereas a dinner booking is for 90 minutes. The restaurant also offers a take-home box option consisting of 3 courses.

On Sundays and Mondays this June, Street Auntie will donate 20% of its total sales to the BCHF (Excluding Afternoon Tea). Delia Tan, Street Auntie’s Director of Communications, says the restaurant “loves to get involved in worthy programs. Hospitality is all about sharing what we have with others, and the bonds that creates in our community.” The BCHF’s Executive Director, Dana Harris, says the charity is “very grateful for the support from Street Auntie, and we always think it’s a win-win when the people who want to support our organization can do so by patronizing a local business.”

Reservations may be made online.

Funds raised by the initiative will help the BCHF continue to provide last-resort assistance for hospitality workers in financial crisis due to a serious health condition. The charity also offers a scholarship program that fosters the next generation of hospitality industry leaders.

Street Auntie
1039 Granville Street, Vancouver

Monday, Wednesday – Saturday (Closed Tuesday)
Lunch: 11:30am – 3:00pm – $18.99
Dinner: 5:30pm – 10:00pm – $58

Sunday
Brunch: 10:00am – 3:00pm
Afternoon Tea: 2:00 – 5:00pm – $88
Dinner: 5:30pm – 10:00pm

Take-Home Box $28

Street Auntie Aperitivo House
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1039 Granville St. | 604-345-9667 | WEBSITE
Street Auntie June Sales to Support BC Hospitality Foundation
Street Auntie Aperitivo House Now Hiring for Several Kitchen Positions
British Columbia Hospitality Foundation (BCHF)
Neighbourhood: North Vancouver
1268 Marine Dr. | 604-986-3256 | WEBSITE
Street Auntie June Sales to Support BC Hospitality Foundation
Sales of Two Summer Sippers to Support BC Hospitality Foundation Scholarships

There are 0 comments

Yaletown

Diner / Yaletown

Yaletown Scores Japanese Grocery ‘Aburi To-Go’

Previously Minami restaurant's private dining room, the corner store-sized space has been transformed into a welcoming grocery.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Take a Look Inside the New Field & Social, Opening Today in Yaletown

I snuck a peek yesterday afternoon and found the new 15-seat, salad-focused eatery looking primed for its first customers.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

New Location of ‘Field & Social’ Beginning to Take Shape in Yaletown

Given its sharp conceptual focus, sleek aesthetic and established identity this will be a good fit for the neighbourhood.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Capo and The Spritz Opening Soon in Yaletown

The 120 seat casual pizza restaurant and bar is set to launch mid-September on the ground floor of the Opus Hotel.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Highly Anticipated ‘Do Chay’ Eatery to Launch in Yaletown Over Long Weekend

From the new black tile on the bar to the hanging birdcages, the 50-seat Vietnamese restaurant is looking clean and sharp.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Inside Do Chay, Opening Soon in Yaletown

The menu will mirror that of its Kingsway twin, with wine and beer flowing from the marble bar's dozen or so taps.

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Dying for a Hug and Entering the Mad Max Stage of Vancouver’s Housing Crisis

In Sean Orr's latest read of the local headlines, we find old trees on the road and NIMBYs still dominating the show.

Diner / Yaletown

Yaletown Scores Japanese Grocery ‘Aburi To-Go’

Previously Minami restaurant's private dining room, the corner store-sized space has been transformed into a welcoming grocery.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Restaurant Graveyard / South Granville

This Long Gone Vancouver Wine Bar Would Be Packed if It Was Still Around Today

Located at 1459 West Broadway from 2003 to 2012, the award-winning Cru was an inspiration for our Restaurant Graveyard.

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Try This Cereal Milk Cream-Filled Donut in Chinatown

This delicious pleasure was not as jarringly sweet as I half expected, and not at all reminiscent of a morning bowl of cereal.

Previous
What Would Happen if the Yellowstone Super Volcano Erupted Tomorrow?
Next
Bishop’s Restaurant on Hunt for First Cook

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Victoria

Victoria’s Award-Winning Agrius Unveils New Late-Spring Menu

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Railtown Catering’s Father’s Day BBQ Feast Is Packed With Southern Charm

Community News / Downtown

Boulevard Launches Spot Prawn Menu and New Summer Cocktail List

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Fable Diner Launches ‘Picnic To Go’ Delivery Service for Neighbourhood Parks