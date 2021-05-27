Street Auntie June Sales to Support BC Hospitality Foundation

The Goods from the BC Hospitality Foundation

Vancouver, BC | Calling all Vancouverites who have an appetite for culinary adventure! On Sundays and Mondays throughout June 2021, Street Auntie Aperitivo House will donate 20% of its total sales to the BC Hospitality Foundation (BCHF). This is a great opportunity to enjoy a unique dining experience and support a good cause at the same time.

Street Auntie Aperitivo House opened in November of 2020. It operates on an unusual format: clients pre-book a specific time over lunch or dinner, during which they can enjoy endless dishes from the chef’s selection as part of the seasonal tasting menu. The restaurant’s name is a tribute to the beloved street vendors of China, and Street Auntie’s cuisine offers innovative fusion such as steamed fresh seafood and delicious dim-sum. A lunch is walk in only, whereas a dinner booking is for 90 minutes. The restaurant also offers a take-home box option consisting of 3 courses.

On Sundays and Mondays this June, Street Auntie will donate 20% of its total sales to the BCHF (Excluding Afternoon Tea). Delia Tan, Street Auntie’s Director of Communications, says the restaurant “loves to get involved in worthy programs. Hospitality is all about sharing what we have with others, and the bonds that creates in our community.” The BCHF’s Executive Director, Dana Harris, says the charity is “very grateful for the support from Street Auntie, and we always think it’s a win-win when the people who want to support our organization can do so by patronizing a local business.”

Reservations may be made online.

Funds raised by the initiative will help the BCHF continue to provide last-resort assistance for hospitality workers in financial crisis due to a serious health condition. The charity also offers a scholarship program that fosters the next generation of hospitality industry leaders.

Street Auntie

1039 Granville Street, Vancouver

Monday, Wednesday – Saturday (Closed Tuesday)

Lunch: 11:30am – 3:00pm – $18.99

Dinner: 5:30pm – 10:00pm – $58

Sunday

Brunch: 10:00am – 3:00pm

Afternoon Tea: 2:00 – 5:00pm – $88

Dinner: 5:30pm – 10:00pm

Take-Home Box $28