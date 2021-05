The GOODS from Pepino’s SPAGHETTI HOUSE

Vancouver, BC | The team behind Pepino’s Spaghetti House is looking for a full-time server. The ideal candidate will be experienced with a desire to grow and develop with our team. Candidates should posses a strong sense of hospitality and have an undeniable passion for Italian food, beverage and culture.

Interested candidates can send resumes in confidence to amar [at] pepinos.ca.