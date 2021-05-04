Celebrate Mom With Popina Canteen’s Epic Whole Fried-Chicken Family Feast

The Goods from Popina Canteen

Vancouver, BC | Popina Canteen’s famous fried chicken is the stuff that cravings are made of, and they’ve put together a whole-bird family feast especially for Mother’s Day, dressing it up with delicious sides for one day only. The Popina crew brines whole free-run Fraser Valley chicken for 36 hours before dredging it in Nextjen Gluten-free Fried Chicken Mix and frying it to crispy perfection. Made fresh to order, it’s available in three flavours: Classic, Hammer’s Nashville Hot, and Szechuan Garlic. The exclusive Mother’s Day Family Feast is priced at $45 and comes with one whole Popina Fried Chicken (PFC), French fries, garlic bread (gluten-free bread is also available), and Popina coleslaw.

Popina’s Whole Fried-Chicken Family Feast for Mother’s Day, $45.

Serves two to four people and comes with French fries, garlic bread, and coleslaw. Flavour choices include:

• Classic with 18 herbs and spices.

• Hammer’s Nashville Hot spice mix laced with habanero and cayenne.

• Szechuan Garlic Sauce with Szechuan peppercorns, chilies, and cilantro.

This special Mother’s Day meal will be available Sunday, May 9 at Popina Canteen (Granville Island Public Market) on a first-come first-served basis only for patio dining or takeout from 11am to 6pm. Quantities of this one-day feature are limited, and guests are encouraged to arrive early to secure their bird. Please note that the PFC Mother’s Day Family Feast is not available through Popina’s delivery partners.